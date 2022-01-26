Australian Open 2022 Semifinals: Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys, Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins Odds, Picks & Predictions

The 128-player field has whittled down to just four at the 2022 Australian Open. Some of the leading contenders, such as Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit, faltered early on, while other frontrunners like Ashleigh Barty and Iga Swiatek have made their way to the semifinals.

The World No. 1 has dominated every match she has played, reaching the last four without dropping a set. Swiatek, on the other hand, started off strong but had to stage a comeback in her last two matches.

The other two semifinalists are not in uncharted territory, having reached this stage of the tournament before. Madison Keys and Danielle Collins reached the final four at the Australian Open in 2015 and 2019 respectively. They will be looking to go all the way this time around.

On that note, here's a look at the odds and predictions for the women's semifinals on Thursday.

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys

Given how Barty has played so far, it's not surprising that she's the favorite to win not only the next match, but the title on Saturday. The World No. 1 appears unstoppable at the moment, with her opponents having no answers to her tactics on the court.

TennisAustralia @TennisAustralia



Ash Barty is clinical, defeating Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-0 to reach her second



#GoAussies • #AO2022 • #AusOpen Nine-match win streak and yet to drop a set in MelbourneAsh Barty is clinical, defeating Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-0 to reach her second #AusOpen semifinal Nine-match win streak and yet to drop a set in Melbourne 💥Ash Barty is clinical, defeating Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-0 to reach her second #AusOpen semifinal 🙌#GoAussies • #AO2022 • #AusOpen https://t.co/FpsTVWubHj

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Barty is the 1/5 favorite to beat Keys in the semifinals. Draftkings and Unibet offer similar odds, while bet365 and BetMGM have her at 2/9.

Keys enters this contest on a 10-match winning streak. Draftkings, Unibet and BetMGM, among others, have her at 18/5, while Caesars Sportsbook lists her as a 7/2 underdog. Bet365 has her at 10/3.

Keys has the firepower to blast her opponents off the court, but against someone as crafy as Barty, she could end up misfiring. The World No. 1 knows how to handle big-hitters like the American and is likely to proceed to her maiden Australian Open final.

Predicted winner: Ashleigh Barty

Click here to check out the complete list of odds for the match.

(7) Iga Swiatek vs (27) Danielle Collins

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Australian Open.

After a comfortable start to the 2022 Australian Open, Swiatek had to claw her way back from a set down in her last two matches. Nevertheless, she remains the oddmakers' favorite to win her semi-final showdown against Collins.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



The No.7 seed will take on Danielle Collins this Thursday for a place in the Women's Final.



@iga_swiatek · #AusOpen · #AO2022 Team Iga rolls onThe No.7 seed will take on Danielle Collins this Thursday for a place in the Women's Final. Team Iga rolls on 🇵🇱The No.7 seed will take on Danielle Collins this Thursday for a place in the Women's Final.@iga_swiatek · #AusOpen · #AO2022 https://t.co/AY0Hs458K3

As per Caesars Sportsbook and bet365, Swiatek is the 4/7 favorite to beat Collins. BetMGM and Unibet list her at 3/5.

Collins' route to the final four has not been straightforward but she has managed to get the job done. She's the underdog in this match-up, but has the potential to upset her opponent.

Caesars Sportsbook and bet365 have her as a 11/8 underdog, while BetMGM is offering odds of 27/20. Unibet has her at 7/5.

Predicted winner: Iga Swiatek

Click here to check out the complete list of odds for the match.

