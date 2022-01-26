Australian Open 2022 Semifinals: Women's singles predictions

The 2022 Australian Open is in its closing stages and we are just a few days away from crowning a new champion. Day 11 will witness the four remaining women battle it out for a spot in the final.

In the first semifinal, World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will square off against 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys. Following that, 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek will lock horns with 2019 Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins.

Here's a look at how the action could unfold on Day 11 of the Melbourne Major:

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys

Madison Keys at the 2022 Australian Open

Barty reached the semifinals without breaking a sweat. She has dismantled her opponents with ease, dropping just 17 games across five matches so far. Jessica Pegula was her latest victim as she was handed a 6-2, 6-0 beatdown by the World No. 1. This is the Aussie's second semifinal at the Melbourne Slam, making the final four in 2020 as well.

Barty was the clear favorite heading into the Major and her dominant run in the tournament has only reinforced that belief. Given how she has played so far, the title is hers to lose.

Keys has been in phenomenal form this season. This is her second semifinal appearance at the Melbourne Major, having reached this stage for the first time way back in 2015. The American took down former champion Sofia Kenin in the first round, in-form Paula Badosa in the fourth round and 2021 Roland Garros winner Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals.

Both players bagged a title prior to the start of the Australian Open. Barty is on a nine-match winning streak, while Keys has extended her unbeaten run to 10. One player's winning streak will come to an end on Thursday and it's unlikely to be the World No. 1.

Predicted winner: Ashleigh Barty.

(7) Iga Swiatek vs (27) Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins at the 2022 Australian Open

Having won her first three matches in a commanding manner, Iga Swiatek had to stage spirited fightbacks to win the last two. She fought back to win from a set down in the fourth round against Sorana Cirstea. In her quarterfinal clash against veteran Kaia Kanepi, she trailed by a set and a break before turning the tables on the Estonian to book her spot in the semifinals.

This is Swiatek's second last-four appearance at a Grand Slam and her first at the Australian Open.

Danielle Collins has been tested every step of the way but has stormed into the Australian Open semifinals. The American survived three-set tussles against Clara Tauson and Elise Mertens in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, she overcame Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-1 to reach the final four in Melbourne for the second time in her career. She first achieved the feat in 2019, losing to Petra Kvitova in straight sets. She'll be hoping to go a step or two further this time around.

Both women have displayed tremendous mental strength and fortitude throughout the tournament and it promises to be a highly competitive affair. However, as a Grand Slam champion, Swiatek's experience in big matches should give her a slight edge in the contest.

Predicted winner: Iga Swiatek

