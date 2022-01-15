Australian Open 2022: Sofia Kenin vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (11) Sofia Kenin vs Madison Keys

Date: 17 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Sofia Kenin vs Madison Keys preview

2020 champion Sofia Kenin will take on Madison Keys in an all-American first-round clash at the 2022 Australian Open on Monday.

Kenin struggled to find any kind of form in 2021 and finished the season with a mediocre win-loss record of 10-10.

After battling various injury problems, the former World No. 4 returned to action in Adelaide last week. She saw off Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti and home hope Ajla Tomljanovic in two intense matches, but lost to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals.

She also competed at the Sydney Tennis Classic, where she was handed a 6-4, 6-0 drubbing by Daria Kasatkina in the first round.

Kenin has fond memories of Melbourne Park, having won the title in 2020, and she will be hoping that a return to her favorite venue can help her rediscover her best form.

Madison Keys in action at the 2022 Adelaide International

Madison Keys, meanwhile, started her 2022 season at the Melbourne Summer Set, where she lost in the second round to Daria Kasatkina.

However, she bounced back strongly in Adelaide, winning the title. After clinching an upset win over second seed Elina Svitolina in her opener, the 26-year-old beat Tereza Martincova and Liudmila Samsonova, before prevailing in a tight three-setter against Coco Gauff in the semifinals.

Keys then defeated Alison Riske in the final to lift her sixth WTA title and first since 2019.

Sofia Kenin vs Madison Keys head-to-head

Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys have met thrice before, with Keys leading the head-to-head 2-1. The 26-year-old won their most recent encounter, which took place at the 2019 US Open.

Sofia Kenin vs Madison Keys prediction

Sofia Kenin in action at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic

Both players possess an aggressive brand of tennis and this match could feature some riveting baseline exchanges. Sofia Kenin might be a little rusty given the fact that she has not had too many matches under her belt this season and Keys, who is in red-hot form, will look to capitalize.

Keys' serve could prove to be a major weapon against Kenin. In Adelaide, she struck a whopping 39 aces across five matches and maintained a success rate of over 70% on first serves.

If she can maintain that rhythm against Kenin, she will have the edge. As long as she does not leak too many unforced errors, she should be able to eke out a win and advance to the second round.

Prediction: Madison Keys to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram