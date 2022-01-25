Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (11) Jannik Sinner

Date: 26 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner preview

Tsitsipas at the 2022 Australian Open.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Italy's Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday.

Tsitsipas sneaked past Taylor Fritz in a thrilling five-set encounter, winning 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 to reach the last eight in Melbourne for the third time. Heading into the tournament, there were concerns over whether he had fully recovered after his elbow surgery in November.

He didn't appear to be at his best in the ATP Cup held prior to the Australian Open. But the Greek's performances so far have put any doubts over his fitness to rest.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



defeats Taylor Fritz 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 to advance to his third



#AO2022 The love affair Down Under continues @steftsitsipas defeats Taylor Fritz 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 to advance to his third #AusOpen quarterfinal. The love affair Down Under continues 💙@steftsitsipas defeats Taylor Fritz 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 to advance to his third #AusOpen quarterfinal.#AO2022 https://t.co/mt3IPutHxe

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner defeated home favorite Alex de Minaur 7-6 (3) 6-3 6-4 to reach his first quarterfinal at the Australian Open and second at a Grand Slam. The young Italian has made his way to the final eight with relative ease.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



The world No.10 defeats Alex De Minaur 7-6(3) 6-3 6-4 to advance to the



#AO2022 Winner winner, @janniksin The world No.10 defeats Alex De Minaur 7-6(3) 6-3 6-4 to advance to the #AusOpen quarterfinals for the first time. Winner winner, @janniksin 🔥The world No.10 defeats Alex De Minaur 7-6(3) 6-3 6-4 to advance to the #AusOpen quarterfinals for the first time.#AO2022 https://t.co/gUheiAho0K

He defeated Joao Sousa and Steve Johnson in straight sets in the first couple of rounds. He dropped a set against Taro Daniel in the third round, but never really looked in any sort of trouble. Sinner started the tournament as a dark horse to win the title, but seems like a leading contender now.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

The two have played against each other thrice previously, with Tsitsipas leading 2-1 in head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter in straight sets in the semifinals of the 2021 Barcelona Open. This will be their first meeting on hardcourt, as all of their previous matches were on clay.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Tsitsipas at the 2022 Australian Open.

Sinner enters this contest on a seven-match winning streak, having won all three of his ATP Cup matches before the tournament. He has momentum firmly on his side and has played slightly better compared to his opponent.

While Tsitsipas has been put to the test, he knows what it takes to make a deep run at a Grand Slam, having reached the Roland Garros final last year. The Italian has never been past the quarterfinal stage before and there's a possibility of him being nervous.

Another thing that could tilt the proceedings in Sinner's favor is if the roof gets closed. He thrives in indoor conditions and is at his most dangerous then. Otherwise, the duo are evenly matched. They've got the game and the talent to make it a fun and competitive contest.

Sinner has already made huge strides in his relatively young career and could take the next step by reaching a Grand Slam semifinal. Tsitsipas came close to winning the French Open last year and would love another shot at a Grand Slam title. It's a tough match to call as the result could swing either way, but the Greek's experience should give him the decisive edge.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in five sets.

