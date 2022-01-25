Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (11) Jannik Sinner
Date: 26 January 2022
Tournament: Australian Open 2022
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Melbourne, Australia
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize money: $75,000,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner preview
Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Italy's Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday.
Tsitsipas sneaked past Taylor Fritz in a thrilling five-set encounter, winning 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 to reach the last eight in Melbourne for the third time. Heading into the tournament, there were concerns over whether he had fully recovered after his elbow surgery in November.
He didn't appear to be at his best in the ATP Cup held prior to the Australian Open. But the Greek's performances so far have put any doubts over his fitness to rest.
Jannik Sinner defeated home favorite Alex de Minaur 7-6 (3) 6-3 6-4 to reach his first quarterfinal at the Australian Open and second at a Grand Slam. The young Italian has made his way to the final eight with relative ease.
He defeated Joao Sousa and Steve Johnson in straight sets in the first couple of rounds. He dropped a set against Taro Daniel in the third round, but never really looked in any sort of trouble. Sinner started the tournament as a dark horse to win the title, but seems like a leading contender now.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head
The two have played against each other thrice previously, with Tsitsipas leading 2-1 in head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter in straight sets in the semifinals of the 2021 Barcelona Open. This will be their first meeting on hardcourt, as all of their previous matches were on clay.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner prediction
Sinner enters this contest on a seven-match winning streak, having won all three of his ATP Cup matches before the tournament. He has momentum firmly on his side and has played slightly better compared to his opponent.
While Tsitsipas has been put to the test, he knows what it takes to make a deep run at a Grand Slam, having reached the Roland Garros final last year. The Italian has never been past the quarterfinal stage before and there's a possibility of him being nervous.
Another thing that could tilt the proceedings in Sinner's favor is if the roof gets closed. He thrives in indoor conditions and is at his most dangerous then. Otherwise, the duo are evenly matched. They've got the game and the talent to make it a fun and competitive contest.
Sinner has already made huge strides in his relatively young career and could take the next step by reaching a Grand Slam semifinal. Tsitsipas came close to winning the French Open last year and would love another shot at a Grand Slam title. It's a tough match to call as the result could swing either way, but the Greek's experience should give him the decisive edge.
Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in five sets.