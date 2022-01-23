Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (20) Taylor Fritz

Date: 24 January 2022.

Tournament: Australian Open 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $75,000,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz preview

Two-time Australian Open semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas will aim to return to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park when he squares off against 20th seed Taylor Fritz on Monday.

Having had elbow surgery in November, the Greek is yet to hit peak form and that has been reflected in his matches so far at the Australian Open. He has dropped a set in each of his last two rounds against Sebastian Baez and Benoit Paire.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



The world No.4 defeats Benoit Paire 6-3 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4 to secure a spot in the second week of the Hey Siri, tell @steftsitsipas he's into the fourth round at #AO2022 The world No.4 defeats Benoit Paire 6-3 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4 to secure a spot in the second week of the #AusOpen Hey Siri, tell @steftsitsipas he's into the fourth round at #AO2022 😅The world No.4 defeats Benoit Paire 6-3 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4 to secure a spot in the second week of the #AusOpen. https://t.co/gFpwWbaYh6

Tsitsipas, who will be making his seventh fourth-round appearance at a Major on Monday, will be keen to improve his performance against a familiar foe.

Taylor Fritz after winning his third-round match at 2022 Australian Open

Taylor Fritz, meanwhile, has shown a lot of consistency over the past year, which has catapulted him to a career-high ranking of 22nd.

He compiled a 34-22 win-loss record last season, which included a runner-up finish at St. Petersburg and five semifinals, one of which was at Indian Wells. Fritz rampaged through the draw at the BNP Paribas Open with his attacking game accounting for the likes of Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner.

The American has carried that confidence into the new season, as evident from his scintillating performances at the ATP Cup and the Australian Open. Having beaten Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie at the ATP Cup, he has now made the second week of a Major for the first time in 21 attempts.

The 24-year-old was put to the test by 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round but he showed superb resilience to claim a 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head against Fritz 2-0, with both their meetings coming in 2019. The Greek won their first showdown 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 at the Laver Cup and then went on to notch up a 7-6(3), 6-3 win at the Paris Masters.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas acknowledges the crowd after his third-round win at 2022 Australian Open

Taylor Fritz's game is centered on a booming serve and a blistering forehand. However, his backhand is relatively weaker, as is his movement around the court.

Fritz struggles a lot when he is made to run. That is what Tsitsipas will look to capitalize on when the two meet in the fourth round.

The Greek has to relentlessly attack Fritz's backhand and exploit his lack of speed. Moving him from side to side will help eke out errors from the American's racquet.

But to do that consistently, Tsitsipas himself has to improve his serving numbers. Although the World No. 4 served 21 aces against Paire, he could land only 56% of his first serves. He needs to address that area before his clash with the big-serving Fritz, otherwise the American could make things difficult for him.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in four sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala