Australian Open 2022 Today's results: Medvedev and Tsitsipas through to quarterfinals; Halep and Sabalenka knocked out

The fourth-round matches at 2022 Australian Open concluded on Monday, with all the quarterfinalists getting decided. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev survived a challenge from Maxime Cressy, while Felix Auger-Alisassime beat 2018 finalist Marin Cilic.

Simona Halep, one of the favorites for the title, was upset by Alize Cornet, who reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal in her 63rd appearance.

Here are the major results from Day 8 of the 2022 Australian Open:

Medvedev overcomes the Cressy challenge

Daniil Medvedev needed to summon some of his best tennis to defeat Maxime Cressy 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-5. The American's serve and volleying tactic rattled his established opponent.

But the World No. 2 proved his mettle once again as he continues his chase for a second Grand Slam title and a shot at the number one ranking.

Auger-Aliassime stages another comeback

Felix Auger-Aliassime showed his grit and determination as he overcame 27th seed Marin Cilic 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2, 7-6(4) to reach his third consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal. Other than his third-round match, which he won in straight sets, the Canadian has staged a comeback in all of his other matches at this tournament.

He progressed beyond the last eight at the 2021 US Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals. The 21-year-old is set to face the Russian again in the quarterfinals of 2022 Australian Open.

Sinner cruises to a straight-sets win

11th seed Jannik Sinner defeated home favorite Alex de Minaur 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4 to reach his second Grand Slam quarterfinal. The Italian has made his way through the draw without much fanfare, but remains a solid contender for the title.

Tsitsipas overcomes Fritz in a five-set battle

Stefanos Tsitsipas gave his all as he defeated Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last eight in Melbourne for the third time. At the start of the tournament, his fitness was questionable since he had elbow surgery in November.

#AO2022 The love affair Down Under continues @steftsitsipas defeats Taylor Fritz 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 to advance to his third #AusOpen quarterfinal.

But the Greek has now put all of those doubts to rest with a resilient performance in the fourth round. He's set to face Sinner in the quarterfinals.

Cornet stuns Halep for a first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal

In 2009, Alize Cornet reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time at the Australian Open. She held two match points against Dinara Safina but failed to seal the deal.

After a long wait of 13 years, the Frenchwoman reached the fourth round in Melbourne once again last week. Despite being the underdog against Halep, Cornet stunned the former top-ranked player 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to advance to her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Collins roars into quarterfinals

Danielle Collins, who reached the semifinals in Melbourne in 2019, is one step closer to doing it again. She defeated 19th seed Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to proceed to the final eight.

The American, who is known for her ferocious intensity, next faces Cornet for a semifinal spot.

Swiatek battles past Cirstea

Iga Swiatek staged a comeback to move past Sorana Cirstea 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday. In a match with frequent momentum swings, the 2020 Roland Garros champion eventually edged her opponent to reach her first quarterfinal at the Australian Open.

This will be her third Grand Slam quarterfinal overall, having done so twice at the French Open.

Kanepi edges Sabalenka in a thriller

The Australian Open was the only Grand Slam where Kaia Kanepi hadn't reached a quarterfinal. When she wasted four match points while serving at 5-4 in the deciding set, it appeared as if it wasn't meant to be.

But the Estonian got over her earlier disappointment and held her nerves to defeat World No. 2 Sabalenka 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(7) to reach her first quarterfinal at the tournament.

Kanepi will lock horns with Swiatek for a spot in the semifinals.

Australian Open 2022: Day 8 Results at a glance

Men's Singles

(2) Daniil Medvedev def. Maxime Cressy: 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-5

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. (20) Taylor Fritz: 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

(9) Felix Auger-Aliassime def. (27) Marin Cilic: 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2, 7-6(4)

(11) Jannik Sinner def. (32) Alex de Minaur: 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4

Women's Singles

(7) Iga Swiatek def. Sorana Cirstea: 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

(27) Danielle Collins def. (19) Elise Mertens: 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Kaia Kanepi def. (2) Aryna Sabalenka: 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7)

Alize Cornet def. (14) Simona Halep: 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

