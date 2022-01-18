Australian Open 2022: Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (24) Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann

Date: 19 January 2022.

Tournament: Australian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $75,000,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv.

Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann preview

24th seed Victoria Azarenka will continue her bid for a third Australian Open title when she squares off against World No. 34 Jil Teichmann in the second round on Wednesday.

Having finished 2021 with a heartbreaking Indian Wells final defeat to Paula Badosa, she exacted revenge over the Spaniard in her very first match of the new season in Adelaide. The former World No. 1 went on to reach the quarterfinals of that tournament before heading to Melbourne with some strong momentum.

Azarenka brought forth that confidence in her Australian Open first-round face-off with World No. 95 Panna Udvardy on Monday. Breaking the Hungarian five times, the Belarusian went on to notch a facile 6-3, 6-1 win in 65 minutes.

The breezy win, her first at Melbourne Park since 2016, was crucial in saving up energy before what could be a stern test against Jill Teichmann.

Jil Teichmann in action at J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2021

After battling injuries, the Swiss made a stunning run to the final in Cincinnati last year, beating the likes of Naomi Osaka, Karolina Pliskova and Belinda Bencic along the way. Since then, the 24-year-old has made the quarterfinals of a tournament only once - in Ostrava towards the end of the season.

The southpaw didn't have a memorable start to 2022, losing a grueling three-setter to Lauren Davis at the Adelaide International 2.

However, the World No. 34 didn't let it linger and came out all guns blazing in her Australian Open opener against the 57th-ranked Petra Martic on Monday. She converted all four of her break points on her way to a resounding 6-3, 6-3 win. This is the first time she has made it into the second round of the inaugural Major.

RTS Sport @RTSsport Open d'Australie: Jil Teichmann (WTA 34) bat la Croate Petra Martic (WTA 57) 6-3 6-3 au 1er tour #RTSsport Open d'Australie: Jil Teichmann (WTA 34) bat la Croate Petra Martic (WTA 57) 6-3 6-3 au 1er tour #RTSsport

Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

Azarenka and Teichmann have never squared off on the tour before, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Azarenka in action at 2022 Australian Open

Jil Teichmann plays a physical brand of tennis, wearing her opponents down with her lefty topspin forehands. She will look to engage Azarenka in long rallies in an attempt to eke out errors from her racquet.

The Belarusian, on her part, needs to make a fast start with her attacking tennis and ensure she doesn't give away points for free. She needs to keep the pressure on Teichmann with her ferocious returns.

It is imperative that the former champion serves well to have an advantage over her opponent. Against the much lower-ranked Udvardy, the 32-year-old leaked five double faults and conceded a break of serve. Her serving numbers clearly need to improve against Teichmann, who landed 71% first serves, winning 79% of the points in her opener.

Azarenka comes into this match with the experience of having lifted the trophy twice at this venue. Her opponent, in contrast, crossed the first-round hurdle at the Australian Open for the very first time.

The difference could play a part should the match go the distance.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in three sets.

Edited by shilpa17.ram