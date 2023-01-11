Australian Open 2023: 5 favorites to win the women's singles title ft. Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff

Excitement levels are at an all-time high as the season's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, is set to begin on January 16.

Victoria Azarenka and Sofia Kenin are the only former champions in the draw. Defending champion Ashleigh Barty retired last year, as did Serena Williams. Venus Williams was awarded a wildcard to compete but withdrew following an injury. Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka isn't in the mix either.

The WTA tour is known to spring up surprises quite often as the top players are known to crash and burn early on. Since 2015, there has been at least one first-time Grand Slam champion every year.

There was a semblance of some order last year with the same few players making deep runs in the Majors and separating themselves from the rest of the pack. On that note, here's a look at the leading title favorites for the 2023 Australian Open:

#5. Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka's 2022 season was rather topsy-turvy, largely in part due to her malfunctioning serve. She still managed to conclude the year ranked No. 5, with three runner-up finishes, including at the season-ending WTA Finals. The Belarusian had a much better start to the new year, claiming her 11th career title at the Adelaide International 1 without dropping a set.

A couple of fourth-round appearances over the last two years have been Sabalenka's best results at the Australian Open so far. She knows what it takes to make a deep run at the Majors, having reached three semifinals. The 24-year-old has momentum on her side this time around and if she keeps her composure, might just go all the way.

#4. Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff has been touted for greatness since her breakthrough run at the 2019 Wimbledon. At last year's French Open, she made it to the final in singles and doubles, but came up empty handed. She has made some waves at the Australian Open in the past.

The teenager defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka back in 2020 en route to the fourth round, her best result in Melbourne. Gauff kicked off 2023 in style, winning her third career title at the ASB Classic. Winning a title before the start of a Grand Slam is always a good confidence booster.

Gauff lost in the first round here last year but seems primed for a better showing this time. She has a few hurdles to overcome, including her forehand and record against fellow top players. But the young American has the potential to rise to the occasion and finally claim a Major title for herself.

#3. Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula made the Australian Open quarterfinals last year.

Jessica Pegula's consistent results last year helped her cement her status as a top player. She made it to the quarterfinals of three Grand Slams and after several other deep runs, clinched her first title of the season at the Guadalajara Open. Unfortunately, she was unable to perform well at the WTA Finals, where she lost all of her singles and doubles matches.

Pegula started the new season at the United Cup but lost her first match against Petra Kvitova. She rebounded quickly from that loss to remain undefeated in the tournament after that. She even defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek as the US went on to win the title.

She is a two-time quarterfinalist at the Australian Open and it's only a matter of time before she makes her mark on the biggest stage of tennis.

#2. Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur finished as the runner-up in the last two Majors and will be eager to finally be a part of the winner's circle. She reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open back in 2020. She was unable to compete here last year due to an injury.

Jabeur has reached the semifinals in her only tournament of 2023 so far but seems to be slightly injured heading into the season's first Major. She has the game to make it to the end, but the pressure has proved to be too much for her to bear. If the Tunisian's able to conquer her inner demons, she might just hoist the trophy in two weeks' time.

#1. Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is the overwhelming favorite to win yet another big title. After an incredible 2022 campaign, during which she won the French Open and the US Open, the World No. 1 will be gunning to expand her Grand Slam tally.

Swiatek made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open last year but lost to Danielle Collins. But since that loss, she has transformed into the most dominant player on the WTA tour, and a herculean effort is needed by her contemporaries to stop her.

Swiatek started 2023 by competing in the United Cup. She won her first three matches with ease but lost to Pegula in the semifinals. She wasn't in the best of form in the lead-up to the US Open last year and still managed to win it. Even if she's not at her best, she remains a cut above the rest of the field. The World No. 1 will now head to Melbourne as the leading title contender.

