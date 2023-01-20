Australian Open 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (25) Dan Evans.

Date: 21 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans preview

Andrey Rublev at the 2023 Australian Open.

Andrey Rublev will lock horns with Dan Evans in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open on Saturday.

Rublev was up against 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the first round. He eased past him in straight sets to book a second-round date with Emil Ruusuvuori. The Russian raced to a 4-0 lead in the opening set, but had some trouble while serving it out.

Rublev blew four set points and then needed to save a couple of break points as well. He finally captured the set on his fifth opportunity. The two were evenly matched for most of the second set, but the World No. 6 gained the upper hand towards the end. He broke Ruusuuori's serve in the ninth game to go 5-4 up.

Rublev once again had trouble serving out the set as he needed to fend off three break points before clinching it. Ruusuvuori mounted a fightback in the third set, coming out on top in the tie-break to claim it.

Rublev jumped to a 3-0 lead courtesy of an early break in the fourth set. He did a good job of keeping Ruusuvuori at bay after that and soon wrapped up the proceedings to win 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Evans commenced his campaign in Melbourne with a four-set win against Facundo Bagnis. He took on veteran Jeremy Chardy in the second round. The Brit snagged a break to go 2-0 up in the first set, but squandered the lead as his opponent leveled the score.

Evans secured another break of serve and held on to the lead this time to take the set. He broke Chardy's serve at the start of the second set and the solitary break was enough for him to claim the set. The third set was quite one-sided as the Brit reeled off six straight games to win the match 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans head-to-head

The two have split their previous six meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 3-3. Evans won their last match at the 2022 Canadian Open in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -375 +1.5 (-800) Over 37.5 (-115) Dan Evans +275 -1.5 (+425) Under 37.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans prediction

Dan Evans at the 2023 Australian Open.

Rublev had some ups and downs in the previous round, but remained largely solid throughout. He blasted 16 aces and struck 51 winners, but his unforced error count was equally high.

Evans had a much better outing in the second round as he made it past Chardy without any hassle. He hit 31 winners and half as many unforced errors, while his serving stats were respectable as well.

Rublev and Evans' rivalry has been rather competitive so far. With contrasting playstyles, it's an intriguing match-up to witness. At times, the Russian is able to emerge victorious with his aggressive brand of tennis. On other occasions, the Brit has the last laugh as he's able to wear down his younger opponent with his counterpunching.

This contest has the potential to swing either way, but Rublev's accomplishments do make him the slight favorite to advance further.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in four sets.

