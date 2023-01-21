Australian Open 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (9) Holger Rune

Date: 22 January 2023

Tournament: Australian Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$76,500,000

Live Telecasts: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune preview

2023 Australian Open - Day 6 Andrey Rublev

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on ninth seed Holger Rune in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open on Sunday.

Rublev has been in hot and cold form in the last few months, amassing 14 wins from 21 matches since his quarterfinals exit at the 2022 US Open. He entered Australia on the back of a title-winning run at the Gijon Open, a second-round exit at the Paris Masters and a semifinals run at the ATP Finals in Turin.

The Russian got off to a slow start in the new 2023 season, recording early exits at the Adelaide International 1 and Adelaide International 2. However, he's found his dependable form at the 2023 Australian Open with competent wins over the likes of Dominic Thiem, Emil Ruusuvuori and Daniel Evans en route to the fourth round. The 25-year-old defeated Evans in straight sets in the third round 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

2023 Australian Open - Day 6 Holger Rune

Holger Rune, on the other hand, is in the form of his life at the moment. The youngster has won 18 out of 20 matches since his second-place finish at the 2022 Sofia Open. He entered Australia on the back of a title-winning run at the Paris Masters and a first-round exit at the Adelaide International 1.

The Dane began his campaign with a straight-sets win over Filip Krajinovic in the first round and continued to build momentum with potent displays against Maxime Cressy and Ugo Humbert en route to the fourth. The World No. 10 defeated Frenchman Humbert in two hours and nine minutes 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(5) and is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career.

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Rune leads the head-to-head against Rublev 1-0. He defeated him most recently at the 2022 Paris Masters in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev Holger Rune

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (to be updated)

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune prediction

2023 Australian Open - Day 6 Holger Rune

A blockbuster encounter is on the cards in Melbourne as two first-grade competitors battle it out for a place in the quarterfinals. Both players are coming off solid wins in the last round and will be feeling confident entering this crunch fourth round match-up.

Rublev put up a solid serving performance in his previous match, winning 80% of his first serve points and holding his serve throughout the tie against Evans. The Russian is known for his aggressive gameplay and powerful groundstrokes but often falls short against top opponents due to inefficient planning and poor decision-making skills. He'll need to do his homework to find weaknesses in Rune's game and find a way to constantly get him out of his comfort zone.

Rune, on the other hand, also served well, winning 82% of his first serve points and saving two out of three break points against Humbert. The Dane seems to be a yard ahead of his opponents at the moment, showcasing his exceptional all-round game. He'll also have the psychological edge entering this bout after recently toppling Rublev in straight-sets in Paris.

While the Russian is the most experienced of the two on the big stage, his opponent doesn't look like he's ready to put an end to his purple patch at the moment. We could be in for an absorbing contest and a battle of wits combined with resilience will determine the winner in this fourth-round clash. The tie seems to be titled towards Rune, but if Rublev finds a way to combine his power with finness, and sticks to a solid gameplan, he may be able to book a spot in the last eight in Melbourne.

Pick: Rublev to win in four sets.

Poll : 0 votes