Australian Open 2023: Bianca Andreescu vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs (25) Marie Bouzkova

Date: 16 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Bianca Andreescu vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Bianca Andreescu in action at the Adelaide International 1

Bianca Andreescu will face 25th seed Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday (January 16).

Andreescu started her 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1 where she faced Garbine Muguruza in the first round. The Spaniard cruised through the opening set and won it 6-0.

However, Andreescu fought back hard and managed to win the second via a tiebreak. She dominated the decider and won it 6-1 to book her place in the round of 16.

Here, the 2019 US Open was no match for fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova as the Russian thrashed her 6-4, 6-0.

Bouzkova produced some impressive performances last season that saw her enter the Top 25 of the WTA rankings. The Czech started her 2023 season at the United Cup. She won her first singles match 6-2, 7-5 against Jule Niemeier before losing 6-4, 6-3 to Madison Keys.

Bouzkova then entered the Hobart International as the top seed and reached the second round following a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Jaqueline Cristian. Here, she lost 7-5, 6-4 to eventual semi-finalist Anna Blinkova.

Bianca Andreescu vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

Andreescu leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against Bouzkova. The last meeting between the two came in the semi-finals of the 2021 Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne, with Bouzkova winning 6-7 (9), 6-2, 7-5.

Bianca Andreescu vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Bianca Andreescu -145 -1.5 (-125) Over 20.5 (-120) Marie Bouzkova +110 +1.5 (-110) Under 20.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Bianca Andreescu vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Bouzkova is the higher-ranked player but Andreescu has had some good moments on the WTA Tour over the past few months. So the match promises to be an exciting contest.

Andreescu's game is modeled on variety as she has a wide range of shots at her disposal. The Canadian is a strong hitter and will no doubt look to create pressure on her opponent from the very beginning. She can always mix her powerful groundstrokes with slices and well-disguised drop shots.

Bouzkova has an all-court style of play and while her shots are strong, she can also force her opponents to make unforced errors. The Czech's on-court movement and composure will also come in very handy.

The match promises to be a closely contested one. While Bouzkova has looked in good touch over the past few months, Andreescu might just about be able to edge out the win and reach the second round.

Pick: Andreescu to win in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes