Australian Open 2023: Caroline Garcia vs Katherine Sebov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Fixture: (4) Caroline Garcia vs (Q) Katherine Sebov

Date: 17 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Caroline Garcia vs Katherine Sebov preview

Caroline Garcia in action at the Adelaide International 2

Fourth seed Caroline Garcia will face Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday (January 17).

Garcia started her 2023 season at the United Cup where she represented France. The 29-year-old won both her singles matches against Nadia Podoroska and Petra Martic but could not prevent her nation from being knocked out in the group stage.

Garcia then competed at the Adelaide International 2 as the fourth seed and reached the quarter-finals after beating Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. Here, she lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to eventual champion Belinda Bencic.

Katherine Sebov mostly featured on the ITF circuit last season and made sporadic appearances on the WTA Tour. She suffered an opening-round exit at the Canadian Open before entering the Granby Open. The Canadian reached the second round before being thrashed 6-1, 6-0 by Daria Saville.

Sebov started the 2023 season by competing in the qualifiers for the ASB Classic where she lost 7-6, 7-6 to Rebeka Masarova. The 24-year-old then entered the qualifying stage for the Australian Open and started by defeating Linda Noskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Sebov then beat Priscilla Hon 6-2, 6-2 before triumphing 6-3, 6-4 over Simona Waltert to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Caroline Garcia vs Katherine Sebov head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players stands at 0-0 as they have never locked horns before.

Caroline Garcia vs Katherine Sebov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Caroline Garcia -800 -1.5 (-250) Over 18.5 (-150) Katherine Sebov +500 +1.5 (+170) Under 18.5 (+105)

Caroline Garcia vs Katherine Sebov prediction

Garcia will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given her form over the past few months along with Sebov's lack of experience on the WTA Tour.

The Frenchwoman will look to attack from the start of the match and put pressure on her opponent. She will also want to make the most out of her serve and forehand. Her on-court movement and net game will also come in very handy.

Sebov will heavily rely on her service games while looking for the odd decisive break. She will try and force unforced errors out of Garcia as the latter can often over-hit her shots.

The World No. 4 has looked in brilliant form in recent months and should have little trouble beating Sebov and reaching the second round of the Australian Open.

Pick: Garcia to win in straight sets.

