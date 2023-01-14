Australian Open 2023: Danielle Collins vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (13) Danielle Collins vs Anna Kalinskaya

Date: January 16, 2023

Tournament: Australian Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: A$76,500,000

Danielle Collins vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins will square off against Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday, January 16.

Collins’ previous season was filled with some highs and a few lows. The American tennis star, who reached a career-high of World No. 7, started her 2022 season by producing her best result at a Slam by making the final of the Major in Melbourne in 2022. En route to the ultimate clash against eventual champion Ashleigh Barty, she defeated the likes of current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Collins spent an extended amount of time on the sidelines, owing to a recurring neck injury. However, she scored many top-10 wins when she played and also famously halted two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka in the first round of the US Open.

In 2023, the 29-year-old is yet to find her rhythm, having faced defeat to Elena Rybakina in the first round of the Adelaide International 1 and a three-set loss by close margins to Veronika Kudermetova in the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 2.

World No. 64 Anna Kalinskaya, meanwhile, went down against Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Adelaide International 2 and couldn’t make it past the qualifiers of the Adelaide International 1.

In 2022, Kalinskaya reached a career-high world ranking of No. 51, owing to two quarter-final finishes and a semi-final appearance. The 24-year-old, however, withdrew from many tournaments mid-match due to various injuries.

Danielle Collins vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

The opening round of the Australian Open 2023, will be the duo’s first face-off. Their head-to-head thus stands at 0-0.

Danielle Collins vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Danielle Collins -250 -3.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-125) Anna Kaliskaya +200 +3.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-110)

Danielle Collins vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Collins will be the favorite to win the first round

Danielle Collins will be the favorite in this meeting. The American player is known for her powerful and ultra-aggressive style of tennis. She relies on her big risk and big reward strategy to dish out impressive winners off of both wings.

Anna Kalinskaya, who depends heavily on her forehand, will have to keep up with the pace of Collins’ high-intensity shots if she is to stand a chance against the 2022 runner-up.

It is worth noting, however, that the 29-year-old has had a bad record in three-setters, with a 100 percent defeat rate in the last seven tournaments.

The Russian player may thus stand a chance against the American if she is able to force a decider. However, with a lot to lose in this tournament, Collins is expected to keep her errors low and move on to the second round.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.

