Australian Open 2023: Danielle Collins vs Karolina Muchova  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Danielle Collins vs Karolina Muchova

Date: 18 January 2023

Tournament: Australian Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$76,500,000

Live Telecasts: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv

Danielle Collins vs Karolina Muchova preview

2023 Australian Open - Day 1: Danielle Collins

Thirteenth seed Danielle Collins will square off against Karolina Muchova in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday (January 18).

Collins had an ordinary season last year, garnering 21 wins from 33 matches and a runner-up finish at the 2022 Australian Open. She also reached the quarter-finals of the Miami Open and the semi-finals of the San Diego Open in October.

The American arrived in Melbourne this year on the back of a first-round loss at the Adelaide International 1 and a quarter-final finish at the Adelaide International 2. She defeated the likes of Karolina Pliskova and Jil Teichmann but couldn't fend off Veronika Kudermetova in the last eight of the Adelaide International 2.

The World No. 14 followed it up with a hard-fought win over Anna Kalinskaya at the 2023 Australian Open. She defeated the Russian in a three-set thriller 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

2023 ASB Women's Classic: Day 5: Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova, on the other hand, started the 2022 season in late March after failing to recover from an abdominal injury she suffered at the 2021 US Open. The Czech player chalked up 11 wins from 23 matches and a quarter-final finish at the Tallin Open last year. She also reached the third round of the French Open.

The 26-year-old kicked off her 2023 season on a positive note, with a quarter-final run at the ASB Women's Classic. She defeated the likes of Xiyu Wang and Elena Gabriela Ruse en route to the last eight but couldn't fend off Rebeka Masarova. The Spanish qualifier defeated Muchova in two absorbing sets 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2).

The former World No. 19 began her campaign in Melbourne with a competent win over Lesia Tsurenko. She defeated the Ukrainian in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

Danielle Collins vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Collins and Muchova have never faced each other on the main tour before. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Danielle Collins vs Karolina Muchova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins Karolina Muchova

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (to be updated)

Danielle Collins vs Karolina Muchova prediction

2023 Australian Open - Day 1 Danielle Collins

Both players will enter this second-round bout feeling positive about continuing their run at the Australian Open. While Collins was made to work hard for her win, Muchova breezed past her opponent in just over an hour.

The American Collins looked to be in sublime touch from the baseline, ripping 55 winners and winning 68% of her first serve points. However, she also committed 56 unforced errors and failed to convert six break point opportunities.

Against an opponent like Muchova, Collins will need to make the most of her chances and be more decisive before attempting a high-risk move.

Muchova, on the other hand, has made her return to the Australian Open for the first time in two years. She converted eight break-point opportunities and won 54% of her first-serve points against Tsurenko. The Czech likes to stay patient during points and waits for the right opportunity to strike. She is more methodical and calculated while taking risks.

Muchova also has a great sense of positioning on the court and knows how to find her way out of tight situations.

However, Collins has been more consistent over the last few months. Her previous results at the Australian Open make her a slight favorite in this contest. The American would be her own enemy if she lets this tie slip out of her hand. She should be able to tighten up her game and find a way past Muchova to secure her place in the third round.

Pick: Collins to win in straight sets.

