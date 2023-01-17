Australian Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs John Millman preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Daniil Medvedev vs (WC) John Millman.

Date: January 18, 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Daniil Medvedev vs John Millman preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will face off against home favorite John Millman in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday, January 18.

Medvedev took on Marcos Giron in the first round. The opening set was completely one-sided, with the former World No. 1 dishing out a bagel to claim it. The American held serve to make it 1-1 in the second set, but the Russian then bagged the next five straight games to capture another set.

Giron improved slightly in the third set, but it still wasn't enough to stop Medvedev. He once again reeled off five consecutive games to win the match 6-0, 6-1, 6-2. The Russian did face some trouble while closing out the proceedings, but managed to do so after saving a couple of break points.

Millman began his challenge in Melbourne against Marc-Andrea Huesler. Neither got a whiff of a break point in the first set, leading to a tie-break. The Australian held three set points in it, but his opponent edged him out to take it.

The second set also appeared to be headed for a tie-break, but Millman managed to secure a break of serve towards the end, helping him clinch the set. Huesler led 4-1 in the third set, but the Australian clawed his way back and managed to take the set to a tie-break. The Swiss came out on top in it to capture another set.

Millman dug deep to claim the fourth set, breaking his opponent's serve twice in the process. The momentum was firmly on the Australian's side by now as he jumped to a 4-1 lead in the final set. The match was over soon after, with the local hero completing a 6-7 (8), 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Daniil Medvedev vs John Millman head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Daniil Medvedev vs John Millman odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -10000 +1.5 (-1600) Over 28.5 (+100) John Millman +1350 -1.5 (+650) Under 28.5 (-145)

Odds are sourced from BetMGM

Daniil Medvedev vs John Millman prediction

John Millman at the 2023 Adelaide International 2.

Millman looked down and out in the previous round, but staged a remarkable comeback to advance further. Medvedev, on the other hand, scored a crushing win over Giron. He didn't lose serve even once, saving all six break points he faced.

Millman's counterpunching doesn't rival Medvedev's but the Australian has scored a few upset wins in the past. The crowd will also be firmly in his corner, which could throw off his opponent slightly. The Russian has lost his composure a few times as spectators have cheered against him in the past.

Whatever Millman does, the former US Open champion does it miles better. He's a better server and far from effective from the baseline. With runner-up finishes in the last two editions of the Australian Open, Medvedev is a tough opponent to face here. Millman could give him a tough fight, but the Russian is likely to advance further in the end.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

