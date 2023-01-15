Australian Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Daniil Medvedev vs Marcos Giron

Date: January 16, 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marcos Giron preview

Medvedev practising ahead of the Australian Open

Seventh seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Marcos Giron in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.

The Russian started his 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1 where he was the top seed. He faced Lorenzo Sonego in the first round and qualified for the last 16 after the Italian withdrew due to an injury.

Medvedev then beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. Here, he defeated compatriot Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 to set up a semifinal clash against Novak Djokovic. Medvedev went on to lose 6-3, 6-4 to the Serb.

Marcos Giron started his 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1 and reached the second round by beating Richard Gasquet 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 7-5. However, he lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Alexei Popyrin.

The American then competed at the ASB Classic in Auckland and beat Federico Coria 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 in the first round. He followed this up with a 6-4, 6-4 win over JJ Wolf to book his place in the quarterfinals. Here, the 29-year-old lost 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2 to eventual runner-up Cameron Norrie.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Medvedev leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Giron, beating him 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the 2020 Cincinnati Masters

Daniil Medvedev vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Daniil Medvedev -2000 -1.5 (-700) Over 29.5(-135) Marcos Giron +825 +1.5 (+400) Under 29.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marcos Giron prediction

Medvedev will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given his quality on hard-courts.

The 26-year-old's serve, efficient groundstrokes, and return game will no doubt be hard for Giron to handle. He is among the best defensive players in the world but also knows exactly when to switch to offense. Medvedev's stamina, on-court movement, and mental strength will also make things difficult for Giron.

The American has a good baseline game and his serve is pretty decent. However, the latter is bound to be put to the test by Medvedev's return game. Giron will have to bring on his A-game if he is to stand a chance against the former World No. 1.

Medvedev is easily the superior player of the two and should have little trouble making it to the second round of the Australian Open.

