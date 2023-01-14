Australian Open 2023: Denis Shapovalov vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (20) Denis Shapovalov vs Dusan Lajovic

Date: 16 January 2023

Tournament: Australian Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$76,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv

Denis Shapovalov vs Dusan Lajovic preview

Denis Shapovalov at the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

Denis Shapovalov will square off against Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on Monday.

Shapovalov had plenty of ups and downs last year, but had a decent season overall. He helped Canada win the ATP Cup and the Davis Cup, reached the finals in Seoul and Vienna and made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. He concluded the season with a 34-26 record and ranked in the top 20 for the fourth straight year.

Shapovalov started the 2023 season by competing in the Adelaide International 1. He scored wins over Rinky Hijikata and Roman Safiullin to reach the quarterfinals, where he was up against Novak Djokovic. He lost to the Serb in straight sets, his eighth consecutive loss against him.

Lajovic had a disappointing 2022, with a lone quarterfinal at the Kitbuhel Open being his best result. He didn't make it past the second round at any of the four Majors either. He did win a title at the Challenger level at the end of the season.

Lajovic kicked off the new year by competing in the ASB Classic. Given his low ranking, he had to clear the qualifying rounds first. Up against Christopher Eubanks in the first round, he lost in three sets. A fourth-round showing in 2021 remains his best result at the Australian Open so far.

Denis Shapovalov vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head

Shapovalov leads Lajovic 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 Madrid Open in straight sets.

Denis Shapovalov vs Dusan Lajovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov -1100 +1.5 (-3000) Over 32.5 (-110) Dusan Lajovic +600 -1.5 (+825) Under 32.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Denis Shapovalov vs Dusan Lajovic prediction

Dusan Lajovic at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Shapovalov will be the clear favorite to win this clash. He started the year on a positive note and failing to get the better of an in-form Djokovic isn't that bad. Lajovic, on the other hand, couldn't even make it past the qualifying rounds.

While the Serb is a capable player on hardcourts, some of his best results have come on clay. He's a solid baseliner, but will need to be mindful of the pace and power coming from the other side of the court. Go big or go home - that's Shapovalov's policy, with the 23-year old being unafraid to take a few risks with his shotmaking.

Shapovalov is a tad bit inconsistent at times and there are always a few moments in a match when he racks up a ton of errors. Lately, he has shown some restraint and tactical adjustments when he's veering off course. Given each player's respective form, the Canadian is likely to make a winning start in Melbourne.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

