Australian Open 2023: Donna Vekic vs Linda Fruhvirtova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Donna Vekic vs Linda Fruhvirtova

Date: January 23, 2023

Tournament: Australian Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: A$76,500,000

Live telecasts: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv

Donna Vekic vs Linda Fruhvirtova preview

Donna Vekic and Linda Fruhvirtova will tread in unchartered waters as they clash for a spot in their first-ever Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday, January 23.

Vekic, who is the more experienced of the two players, comes into the contest having rediscovered her form towards the end of last year. The Croat reached one of the biggest finals of her career at San Diego in October before losing out to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Given her results in Melbourne so far, however, it is safe to say that she has carried her form into the new year. She opened her campaign with a hard-fought win over Oksana Selekhmeteva before cruising past Liudmila Samsonova and Nuria Parrizas Diaz to match her best performance at Melbourne Park.

Fruhvirtova after her win over Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 Australian Open.

Fruhvirtova, meanwhile, is also fresh off a breakthrough season that saw her break into the top 100 of the rankings and win her first WTA title in Chennai.

The Czech teenager has impressed with many with her ability to upstage much-more seasoned campaigners — and she already has wins over the likes of Victoria Azarenka and Elise Mertens to boast of. In Melbourne, she has beaten a couple of home hopes and countrywoman Marketa Vondrousova en route to her first Grand Slam second week.

Donna Vekic vs Linda Fruhvirtova head-to-head

Donna Vekic and Linda Fruhvirtova have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Donna Vekic vs Linda Fruhvirtova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Donna Vekic -250 -3.5 (-125) Linda Fruhvirtova +180 +3.5 (-110)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Donna Vekic vs Linda Fruhvirtova prediction

Vekic has matcher best Australian Open performance.

When playing at her best, Donna Vekic can outhit most opponents from the back of the court with her flat groundstrokes and aggressive intent. She does, however, struggle against players who can mix things up and push her out of a certain comfort zone.

Luckily for the Croat, though, Linda Fruhvirotva employs an attacking baseline-oriented game not much different from her own. The Czech has proven her mettle as a hardcourt threat with exploits in both Miami and Chennai.

Fruhvirtova, however, will need to take lessons from her opponent's history and try to give a different look at the ball. Feeding Vekic pace will only invite trouble as that's the type of rally where the Croat thrives. Unless she can find ways to make the opponent uncomfortable on court, Fruhvirtova risks walking right into the Vekic trap.

Prediction: Vekic to win in three sets

Poll : 0 votes