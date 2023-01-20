Australian Open 2023: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: 22 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Live Telecasts: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka preview

2023 Australian Open - Day 5- Felix Auger-Aliassime

Sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Sunday (January 22).

Auger-Aliassime has been in fantastic form over the last few months. The Canadian captured titles at the Firenze Open in Florence, the European Open in Antwerp and the 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel. He also won the historic Davis Cup event for the first time in his career in November.

The 22-year-old entered the 2023 Australian Open on the back of a first-round exit at the Adelaide International 1. He picked up hard-fought wins over the likes of Vasek Pospisil, Alex Molcan and Francisco Cerundolo en route to the fourth round. The sixth seed defeated the Argentine Cerundolo in four sets 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

2023 Australian Open - Day 5 Jiri Lehecka

Jiri Lehecka, on the other hand, has also recorded some eye-catching results in the last few months. He secured a runner-up finish at the ATP Next Gen Finals in Milan and reached the second round at the ASB Men's Classic in Auckland.

The 21-year-old also represented his country at the 2023 United Cup but the Czech team couldn't fend off the Americans in their round-robin clash.

However, Lehecka has been in scintillating form at the 2023 Australian Open. He's through to the last 16 in Melbourne for the first time in his career, picking up competent wins over the likes of Borna Coric, Christopher Eubanks and Cameron Norrie.

The youngster stunned the 11th seed Norrie in an epic five-set encounter 6-7 (8), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime and Lehecka have never faced each other on the main tour. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

2023 Australian Open - Day 5: Jiri Lehecka

Both players will be high on confidence entering this fourth-round tie at the 2023 Australian Open. While Auger-Alissime arduously kept his focus against Cerundolo, Lehecka dug deep and played one of the best matches of his career in the third round against Norrie.

Auger-Aliassime put up a strong serving performance in his previous match, winning 85% of his first serve points and saving four out of six break points. His powerful serve and eagle-eyed forehand are the most effective weapons in his armor.

The Canadian has had a good run in hardcourt tournaments in the last few months and looks poised to make a deep run in Melbourne.

Lehecka, on the other hand, also put up an impressive performance in his previous match, winning 75% of his first serve points and saving seven out of 10 break points. He's a high-effort player with solid defensive skills and likes to force the error out of his opponents by making them play the extra ball.

The World No. 71 found himself in trouble at times while approaching the net against Norrie but wasn't afraid to take risks when required. Fans can expect a few cat-and-mouse points game between him and Auger-Aliassime as the Canadian also likes to move in after finding the corners with his groundstrokes.

Lehecka has played most of his tennis on the Challenger circuit and is still finding his feet on the main tour. He will be ecstatic about playing in the fourth round of the Australian Open and might be a bit nervous about facing a top-10 opponent on the grand stage.

The tie will be tilted towards Auger-Aliassime due to his recent form and dependable record on hardcourts. However, if Lehecka starts well and frustrates Auger-Aliassime with his defensive skills, he could make life difficult for his opponent in the fourth round.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in four sets.

