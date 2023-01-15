Australian Open 2023: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Vasek Pospisil preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Vasek Pospisil

Date: 16 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Vasek Pospisil preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime training ahead of the Australian Open

Sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face compatriot Vasek Pospisil in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime produced some impressive performances during the 2022 season, winning four titles, including two ATP 500 events. The Canadian also helped his nation win the Davis Cup.

The 22-year-old started his 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1 and faced Alexei Popyrin in the first round.

The opening set was tightly contested until the Aussie made the decisive break in the ninth game. He held his serve in the following game to win the set 6-4. Auger-Aliassime fought hard in the second set, but Popyrin won the set via a tie-break to cause a major upset in Adelaide.

Vasek Pospisil's 2022 season was far from impressive, but he finished on a bright note as he helped Canada win their first ever Davis Cup. The 32-year-old won a singles match and four doubles matches during the tournament's finals.

Pospisil started the 2023 season in the qualifying stages of the Adelaide International 1. The former Wimbledon quarterfinalist won his first qualifier against John Millman before losing to Roman Safiullin. He then entered the qualifiers for the Adelaide International 2 but lost his opening match to eventual champion Kwon Soon-woo.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Vasek Pospisil head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads 3-1 Pospisil in their head-to-head. The last meeting between the two Canadians came in the first round of the 2020 Erste Bank Open in Vienna, with Pospisil winning 7-5, 7-5.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Vasek Pospisil odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime -1400 -1.5 (-550) Over 34.5 (-110) Vasek Pospisil +675 +1.5 (+320) Under 34.5 (-125)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Vasek Pospisil prediction

Auger-Aliassime suffered an early exit in Adelaide earlier this year, but he will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win.

The 22-year-old loves to play aggressively from the back of the court and possesses an extremely powerful forehand. He is also a great mover on court and has a serve that can fetch him a lot of free points through aces. However, the Canadian is prone to unforced errors and will have to be careful on Monday.

Pospisil also has a solid serve and will look to get as many free points out of it as he can. His best strategy for the match would be to frustrate his compatriot and force him to make as many mistakes as he can.

Auger-Aliassime has often had moments of inconsistency, however, he should be able to defeat Pospisil without much trouble.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

