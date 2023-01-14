Australian Open 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier

Date: 16 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier preview

Tiafoe during the Tennis Plays for Peace event in Melbourne

16th seed Frances Tiafoe will face Daniel Altmaier in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday (January 16).

Tiafoe started his 2023 season at the United Cup and won both of his singles matches against Tomas Machac and Oscar Otte during the group stage of the tournament.

Team USA reached the knockout stages of the United Cup and faced Great Britain. Tiafoe won his match against Dan Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 and helped his team reach the semi-finals where they bet Poland 5-0. Once again, the 24-year-old won his match, this time beating Kacper Zuk 6-3, 6-3.

USA faced Italy in the United Cup final and Tiafoe was up against Lorenzo Musetti after Jessica Pegula beat Martina Trevisan. The 24-year-old won the opening set 6-2 before his opponent retired due to an injury. Team USA eventually won the United Cup after beating Italy 4-1 in the final.

Altmaier also started his 2023 season at the United Cup but played just one mixed doubles match in Germany's tie against USA. He partnered Laura Siegemund and the pair lost 6-7 (5), 6-4 [10-7] to Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe.

Altmaier then entered the qualifying rounds of the ASB Classic where he faced Thiago Monteiro. The German won the opening set 6-3, but his opponent rallied back to win the next two sets 7-5, 7-6.

Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players stands at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Frances Tiafoe -750 -1.5 (-350) Over 35.5 (-110) Daniel Altmaier +475 +1.5 (+230) Under 35.5 (-130)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Tiafoe will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given his higher ranking and recent form. The American has produced some very good tennis over the past few months and fans can expect him to have a good run at the Australian Open.

Tiafoe's dynamic game style is centered around his powerful serve and forehand, and he will be eager to put pressure on Altmaier from the start. However, he cannot afford to hit too many unforced errors.

Altmaier's serve has been a key weapon for him and will look to get as many aces as he can. The German never shies away from long rallies and will be keen on drawing errors from Tiafoe.

Judging by the American's recent performances, he should be able to get the better of Altmaier and reach the second round.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in straight sets.

