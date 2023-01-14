Australian Open 2023: Holger Rune vs Filip Krajinovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Holger Rune vs Filip Krajinovic.

Date: 17 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Holger Rune vs Filip Krajinovic preview

Holger Rune at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Holger Rune and Filip Krajinovic are set to clash in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on Tuesday.

Rune was off to a slow start in 2022, but got better as the year progressed. He clinched his maiden ATP title at the BMW Open and then made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open, his first at a Grand Slam. He wasn't able to sustain the momentum as he went on to lose in the first round of his next few tournaments.

Rune then turned his season around towards the end of the year. He finished as the runner-up in Sofia and then claimed his second title in Stockholm. The following week, he reached the final in Basel, but lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime. The teenager then went on to win the biggest title of his career at the Paris Masters.

He defeated five top 10 players, including Novak Djokovic in the final. Rune lost in the first round of the only tournament he played this year. Competing in the Adelaide International 1, Yoshihito Nishioka defeated him in three sets.

Krajinovic enjoyed a rather average outing in 2022. His best showing at a Grand Slam was a third-round appearance at the French Open. He reached his fifth career final at the Queen's Club Championships, where he had yet another chance to win his maiden ATP title. But he lost to Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.

Krajinovic started 2023 by participating in the Tata Open Maharashtra. He defeated Sumit Nagal and Michael Mmoh to make the last eight, where he lost to Benjamin Bonzi.

Holger Rune vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

This will be the very first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Holger Rune vs Filip Krajinovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -650 +1.5 (-1400) Over 34.5 (-120) Filip Krajinovic +400 -1.5 (+600) Under 34.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Filip Krajinovic prediction

Filip Krajinovic at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Rune showed what he's capable of during his stellar title-winning run in Paris last year. However, he hasn't made the best start to the new season. It took him some time to get going last year as well, so Krajinovic will fancy his odds in this match-up.

Krajinovic is quite comfortable duking it from the baseline, waiting patiently for an opportunity to arise as he keeps on hitting consistently with depth and weight. Rune is far more proactive in that regard and forges a path for himself by whatever means necessary. He's a better server as well, which could sway things in his favor.

Rune will be eager to show he's ready to compete against the big names and last week's loss to Nishioka was an aberration. Krajinovic's a relatively tough player to face early on, but the teenager has shown he's more than capable of rising to the occasion and should be able to advance further.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in four sets.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes