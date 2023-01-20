Australian Open 2023: Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert

Date: 21 January 2023

Tournament: Australian Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$76,500,000

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert preview

2023 Australian Open - Day 2: Holger Rune

Ninth seed Holger Rune will square off against Ugo Humbert in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

Rune has been in scintillating form over the last few months. He ended last year on a high with runner-up finishes at the Sofia Open and Swiss Indoors and title-winning runs at the Stockholm Open and Paris Masters.

The Dane entered the 2023 Australian Open on the back of a first-round loss at the Adelaide International 1. He couldn't get the better of Japanese tennis player Yoshihito Nishioka, who defeated him in a three-set encounter 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

However, the 19-year-old got back to winning ways in Melbourne with flawless displays in the first two rounds. He outclassed Filip Krajinovich in the first round and then overpowered Maxime Cressy in the second. Rune defeated the American in straight sets 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.

2022 Miami Open - Day 4 Ugo Humbert

Ugo Humbert, on the other hand, has played a lot of his tennis on the Challenger tour in the last few months. He captured the title at the 2022 Rennes Challenger in September and reached the semifinals at the 2022 Saint-Tropez Challenger.

The Frenchman entered the Australian Open on the back of a four-match losing streak with early exits at the Basel Swiss Indoors, Paris Masters, Adelaide International 1 and the ASB Men's Classic. He couldn't fend off Christopher Eubanks in the first round at Auckland.

However, the 24-year-old has steadied the ship with hard fought wins in the first two rounds of the 2023 Australian Open. He outfoxed Richard Gasquet in the first round and then scored a remarkable win over Denis Kudla in the second. He defeated the American in four-sets 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4.

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Rune leads the head-to-head against Humbert 2-0. He defeated the Frenchman most recently at the 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert odds

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Ugo Humbert in action on the hardcourts

Both players will be making their first appearances in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday. While Rune put up a solid display against Cressy and continued his good form on the hardcourts, Humbert surprised the American veteran Kudla with his determined approach in the second round.

Rune put up an excellent serving performance against Cressy, winning 85% of his first serve points and facing only two break points throughout the match. He has a patient approach in matches and seems to be in complete control of his game at the moment. The Dane likes to play long rallies from the baseline and trusts his effortless shotmaking skills. The longer the point goes on, the harder it could get for left-hander Humbert.

The Frenchman, on the other hand, also served well, winning 75% of his first-serve points and saving 6 out of 7 break points against Kudla. He's been resilient in his approach and seems to have hit form at the right time in Melbourne. It'll be interesting to see both players battling against each other with their accurate groundstrokes, especially from the forehand wing.

While Rune might have the edge, considering his form over the last few months, Humbert is very much capable of having a say in this third-round tie. The Frenchman has been effective at the net and could get creative to get Rune out of his comfort zone. If Humbert is able to exploit Rune's weaknesses early on in this encounter, we may be in for an absorbing contest, however, the ninth seed will be the favorite to secure his ticket to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Pick: Rune to win in four sets.

