Australian Open 2023: Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (10) Hubert Hurkacz vs (29) Sebastian Korda

Date: January 22, 2023

Tournament: Australian Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: A$76,500,000

Live telecasts: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda preview

The fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open will see two big-hitters in the form of Hubert Hurkacz and Sebastian Korda clash in an exciting encounter.

Hurkacz, the 10th seed at this year's tournament, is among the handful of top names to have survived a chaotic first week in Melbourne that saw nine of the top 16 seeds lose. His wins, however, have not come easy.

The Pole opened his campaign strongly with a three-set win over Pedro Martinez but has since been pushed to five sets by Lorenzo Sonego and Denis Shapovalov. But with Rafael Nadal's exit, Hurkacz is being seen as one of the favorites to reach the quarter-finals.

Korda after beating Medvedev at the 2023 Australian Open.

Korda, meanwhile, has gone on a bit of an upset spree in 2023. Having come into the tournament with wins over the likes of Jannik Sinner and Andy Murray in Adelaide, the American has improved his win-loss for the year to 8-1.

His biggest win of the year, by ranking, came on Friday when he ousted Daniil Medvedev in the third round. Korda was rock-solid in the big moments and managed to warp up the contest in straight sets. He will be keen on carrying his form into the second week.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Hubert Hurkacz leads Sebastian Korda in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten his opponent in the finals at Delray Beach last year.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Hubert Hurkacz +150 +3.5 (-135) Sebastian Korda -185 -3.5 (-105)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Hurkacz is the favortie to come through his section of the draw.

Both Hubert Hukacz and Sebastian Korda have already improved on their previous best showings in Melbourne. However, given their recent form and the relatively open draw, neither of them will be satisfied if they crash out of the tournament from here.

For Hurkacz, in particular, the pressure of coming through will be greater given that he is the highest seed left in the quarter. The Pole, even with all his ups and downs, has managed to stay solid behind his first serve throughout the week and will once again need to rely on the weapon against an aggressive opponent in the form of Korda.

The American, when playing at his best, can be hard to beat not just at the baseline but in any part of the court. He reads the game incredibly well and is not scared to come forward and finish points off quickly.

But with just about every shot in the book at his disposal, Korda can at times find himself making the wrong selection.

With both players looking in good touch, fans can expect an entertaining encounter that could be decided by the smallest of margins. The ease with which Hurkacz has been winning points on the first service may help him keep his nose ahead in the contest.

Prediction: Hurkacz to win in five sets

Poll : 0 votes