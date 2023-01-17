Australian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Camila Osorio Serrano preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Camila Osorio Serrano

Date: 18 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: A$76,500,000

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Osorio Serrano preview

Top seed Iga Swiatek is set to take on Colombian No. 1 Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in a second-round encounter at the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday.

Swiatek, who reached the semifinals at last year’s tournament, opened her campaign with a gutsy win over big-hitting German Jule Niemeier. The Pole fended off a late resurgence from her opponent and held her nerve to eke out a tight 6-4, 7-5 win to extend her Grand Slam first-round record to an impressive 15-1.

The World No. 1 has now won four of her five matches in 2023, with her only loss coming against Jessica Pegula in the United Cup semifinals.

Osorio Serrno is playing her first tournament of the season in Melbourne.

Osorio Serrano, meanwhile, came into the tournament with no matches under her belt. The Colombian took an entry into the Hobart International but withdrew from the tournament at the last minute.

Her last match win came against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Guadalajara Open back in October last year. She later reached consecutive quarterfinals at the ITF and WTA 125K tournaments after the conclusion of the main Tour.

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Osorio Serrano head-to-head

Swiatek and Osorio Serrano have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Osorio Serrano odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Iga Swiatek -2500 -1.5 (-450) Camila Osorio Serrano +900 +1.5 (+280)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Osorio Serrano prediction

Swiatek in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

Both Iga Swiatek and Camila Ossorio Serrano favor the red dirt, a surface that they grew up practicing on. Resultantly, their natural game is structured around top-spin-heavy groundstrokes and physicality.

Swiatek, however, has managed to grow out of her initial comfort zone. She has always been one of the heaviest ball strikers and fittest players on tour but it is her newfound aggression that has seen her surprise opponents.

The World No. 1 will once again step out on the court with an aggressive mindset in the second-round contest and the onus on finding ways to diffuse the power will fall on her opponent’s shoulder.

Osorio Serrano does have the variety in her game to throw opponents off by incorporating dropshots and slices into the rallies. She may, however, find it hard to fool Swiatek consistently enough for the trickshots to have a significant impact. That, added with her very attackable second serve, may make an upset bid difficult for the Colombian.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in two tight sets

