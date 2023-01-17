Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Date: 18 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Jessica Pegula in action at the Australian Open

Third seed Jessica Pegula will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Pegula started the 2023 season at the United Cup where she represented Team USA. She lost her first match of the season against Petra Kvitova but went on to win all of her remaining matches (singles and mixed doubles), including one against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the United Cup and won the tournament by beating Italy in the final.

Pegula then withdrew from the Adelaide International 2 before entering the Australian Open as the third seed. She thrashed Romanian Jaqueline Cristian 6-0, 6-1 to book her place in the second round of the tournament.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich started her 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1 where she suffered a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Kaia Kanepi in the first round. The 28-year-old then entered the qualifying rounds of the Adelaide International 2 and lost 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 to Anna Kalinskaya.

Sasnovich competed at the Australian Open and was drawn against 15-year-old qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round. The first set was tightly-contested but the Belarusian managed to win it 7-5. She dominated the second and won it 6-2 to seal her place in the second round of the Australian Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

Pegula leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Sasnovich.

Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Bets (Over and Under) Jessica Pegula -650 -1.5(-190) Over 20.5 (+105) Aliaksandra Sasnovich +400 +1.5 (+135) Under 20.5 (-150)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Pegula will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win, given her recent run of form. The American produced the most dominant of performances in her first-round match against Jaqueline Cristian, winning 61 out of 93 points. She didn't hit too many winners (13) but didn't produce too many unforced errors either (12).

Pegula was very strong on her first serve, winning 25 out of 30 points. Her second serve, however, could use some improvement as she only won 7 out of 15 points on it. The 28-year-old will look to attack Sasnovich from the very first game and put pressure on her.

The Belarusian was in good touch against 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova and hit 34 winners throughout the match. However, she also hit 32 unforced errors and cannot afford to produce that many against a top player like Pegula. Sasnovich will look to make the most out of her service game while also looking for the odd decisive break.

Pegula has started 2023 strongly and should be able to make easy work out of Sasnovich.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

