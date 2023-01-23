Australian Open 2023: Karolina Pliskova vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (30) Karolina Pliskova vs Magda Linette

Date: January 25, 2023

Tournament: Australian Open 2023

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: A$76,500,000

Live telecasts: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv

Karolina Pliskova vs Magda Linette preview

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova will take on upset artist Magda Linette. They will continue the 10th installment of their longstanding on-court rivalry in the quarterfinal of the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday.

Pliskova, the 30th seed at this year's tournament, came into the Slam with a poor record to show for the last 12 months. The Czech battled injuries and a loss of form in 2022 but has managed to stop the rot in Melbourne this week.

Serving at her vintage best, Pliskova is looking every bit like a contender for the title. She is yet to drop a set in the tournament and has dropped only 18 games across her four matches so far.

Linette after beating Caroline Garcia at the 2023 Australian Open.

Linette, for her part, has also played some of her best tennis at the start of the 2023 season. She began her year with four wins at the United Cup before ceding one loss to Madison Keys. She came into the Australian Open on a confidence high.

The same has been reflected in her performances from the get-go. Having beaten Mayar Sherif in her opener, the Pole has gone on an upset spree. She recorded massive wins over Anett Kontaveit, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Caroline Garcia. The last of those victories was her third over a top-five opponent.

Karolina Pliskova vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Karolina Pliskova leads Magda Linette in their current head-to-head with a comfortable 7-2 margin. That said, the two are split in their two most recent meetings, both of which came last year.

Karolina Pliskova vs Magda Linette odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Karolina Pliskova -160 -2.5 (-120) Magda Linette +130 +2.5 (-120)

Karolina Pliskova vs Magda Linette prediction

Pliskova at the 2023 Australian Open.

Karolina Pliskova possesses the ability to simplify the sport of tennis. Her serve, when dialed in, is an absolute weapon and has once again been key to her success in Melbourne.

The Czech has only been broken on three occasions in the tournament and continues to post a 70-plus win percentage when landing the first delivery.

To her credit, Magda Linette has bested one top player after the other during her run. However, she is yet to face an opponent who possesses a standout weapon such as Pliskova's serve.

The Pole will have to do her homework and find ways to counter her opponent's hammer throws. If she can find a way to put a few returns back into play, it could unsettle Pliskova. The 30th seed is known to go off the wagon often when things aren't going her way.

This quarterfinal match-up is the biggest test for Linette, who will need to step out swinging. She simply cannot let Pliskova settle into a rhythm as that would allow her to stream roll with the win.

Prediction: Pliskova to win in three sets

