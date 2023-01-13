Australian Open 2023: Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin

Date: January 16, 2023

Tournament: Australian Open 2023

Round: First Round

Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $76,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | Australia - 9Now | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin preview

Sebastian Korda at the 2023 Adelaide International 1 -

Twenty-nineth seed Sebastian Korda will face Cristian Garin in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday, January 16.

Korda started to pick up his form in the second half of 2022 making consecutive final appearances at the Gijon Open and European Open. However, he was left empty-handed on both occasions. The American wrapped up the 2022 season at the Paris Masters where he made a first-round exit following a loss against Alex de Minaur.

The 22-year-old started 2023 on a positive note, reaching the final of the Adelaide International 1 only to lose out against top seed Novak Djokovic. Korda looked dominant on all fronts on his road to the final, beating every opponent in straight sets.

He earned any early lead against the Serb in the final. However, he perished in dealing with the prowess of the former World No. 1 in the latter stages to lose the match 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4.

Cristian Garin made an impressive run into the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon, beating World No. 24 Alex de Minaur on the road. However, the Chilean has had a rough patch since then, failing to get past the second round in any of the tournaments on the main tour.

Garin commenced his proceedings in 2023 at the Nouvelle-Caledonie Open where the top-seeded Chilean reached the semifinals, beating Jake Delaney, Thomas Fancutt and Facundo Diaz Acosta in his path.

However, he suffered a defeat against Italian Raul Brancaccio 6-1, 4-6, 3-6, denying him a place in the finals.

Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin head-to-head

The two have played each other once before and it was Korda who emerged victorious. It was in the first round of the 2022 Noventi Open where the American outclassed Garin in straight sets to win the match 6-2, 6-3.

Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda -1100 +1.5 (-3000) Over 31.5 (-110) Cristian Garin +600 -1.5 (+800) Under 31.5 (-130)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin prediction

Cristian Garin at the 2023 Australian Open Previews

Korda will enter the match as the favorite to win, considering his current form. The runner-up trophy at the Adelaide-based tournament should have provided the World No. 31 with much-needed confidence ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season.

Even in the final against Djokovic, Korda looked promising in several aspects of his game, particularly on his serve.

Garin, on the other hand, has not looked convincing off late and the player has failed to hit the ground running ever since the 2022 Wimbledon.

He is yet to find his rhythm, especially on the hard courts. The medium-fast hard surfaces at Melbourne Park could prove to be a huge challenge for the Chilean.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in four sets.

