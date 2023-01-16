Australian Open 2023: Sebastian Korda vs Yosuke Watanuki  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Sebastian Korda vs Yosuke Watanuki

Date: 18 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Sebastian Korda vs Yosuke Watanuki preview

2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 8

Sebastian Korda will take on Yosuke Watanuki in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

After a slow start in 2022, Korda upped his game in the second half of the season, recording 34 wins from 56 matches and second place finishes at the Gijon Open and European Open in Antwerp. He also reached the semifinals of the Estoril Open in April.

The 22-year-old entered the Australian Open on the back of a dazzling run at the Adelaide International 1. He defeated the likes of Roberto Bautista Agut, Jannik Sinner and Yoshihito Nishioka en route to the final but couldn't get the better of Novak Djokovic. The Serb outfoxed Korda in a thrilling three-set encounter 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4.

The twenty-ninth seed began his campaign at the Australian Open with a hardfought win over Christian Garin. He defeated the Chilean in four sets 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Citi Open - Day 3: Yosuke Watanuki

Yosuke Watanuki, on the other hand, garnered 39 wins from 60 matches last year, playing most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger tour. He claimed titles at the Kobe Challenger and the Yokaichi Challenger and also secured a second-place finish at the Yokahama Challenger.

The Japanese player entered the Australian Open on the back of a semifinal run at the Canberra Challenger. He made it to the main draw of the hardcourt Major for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old defeated the likes of Philip Sekulic, Mikhail Kukushkin and Juan Pablo Varillas in the qualifiers and followed it up with a brilliant win over Arthur Rinderknech in the first round. He outclassed the Frenchman in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Sebastian Korda vs Yosuke Watanuki head-to-head

Watankuki leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Korda. He defeated him most recently at the 2020 Dallas Challenger 6-3, 7-5.

Sebastian Korda vs Yosuke Watanuki odds

Sebastian Korda vs Yosuke Watanuki prediction

2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 8 : Sebastian Korda

Both players have showcased their immense potential in the last few weeks and will be high on confidence entering the second round tie at the Australian Open. While Korda passed a tricky test against Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinalist Christian Garis, Watanuki eased past World No. 59 Arthur Rinderknech and extended his win streak to four matches.

The American Korda put up a decent serving performance, winning 75% of his first serve points and saving 10 out of 13 break points against Garin. He's one of the cleanest hitters on the men's tour and compliments it with his effortless movement on the court. The 22-year-old likes to take an aggressive approach in matches and will look to do the same against an opponent like Watanuki.

The Japanese, on the other hand, put up a dominant display, winning 85% of his first serve points and never facing a break point throughout the match against Rinderknech. It'll be interesting to see if he approaches the net as much as he did in his last tie as Korda possesses an excellent passing shot. Watanuki will need to dig deep and find ways to be creative in this second round clash.

The Japanese is on a four-match win streak but the tie will be titled towards Korda, considering his current form and experience on the main tour. The American will be up against a high effort player in Watanuki but if he keeps his focus throughout the contest, he should be able to book a place in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open.

Pick: Korda to win in four sets.

