Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (15) Jannik Sinner.

Date: 22 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Australian Open.

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas will face off against Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open on Sunday.

Tsitsipas commenced his quest for a maiden Major title with wins over Quentin Halys and Rinky Hijikata. His third-round opponent was Tallon Griekspoor. The Greek was dialed in from the start and claimed five straight games to clinch the first set.

Both players remained quite solid on serve in the second set. Tsitsipas then saved a set point in the last game of the set to force a tie-break, which he won to take the set. The 24-year old secured an early break of serve to lead 4-1 in the third set, a deficit Griekspoor was unable to recover from.

Tsitsipas soon won the match 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-3 and reached the fourth round in Melbourne for the third consecutive year.

Sinner defeated Kyle Edmund and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in convincing fashion to reach the third round. He then took on Marton Fucsovics, who started the match on a strong note by bagging the first couple of sets.

Sinner just transformed into a different player after falling behind. After losing the first two sets, he dropped just three more games to win the match 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Sinner 4-1 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Italian Open in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -225 +1.5 (+450) Over 38.5 (-120) Jannik Sinner +170 -1.5 (+280) Under 38.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Australian Open.

Tsitsipas extended his unbeaten run to seven matches this year following his win over Griekspoor in the previous round. His serve clicked really well and he was hitting the ball really well. His drop shots fetched him moderate success, but as usual, the Greek is playing some brilliant tennis Down Under.

Sinner will be feeling confident following his comeback win over Fucsovics. This marked the first time he won a match after losing the first two sets. His level towards the end of the match was quite high. His serve has improved a fair bit and he's mixing up his shots quite well too.

Tsitsipas has won his last three matches against Sinner. They also squared off at last year's Australian Open, with the World No. 4 registering a comfortable straight-sets victory. The Italian's backhand is more consistent, but he's unable to make the most of it to bother the 24-year old.

Both are talented young players adept at playing at the highest level. Sinner has the game to score an upset win over here. However, considering Tsitsipas' winning streak at the moment, he'll be the favorite to come through this clash.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in four sets.

