Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (18) Karen Khachanov

Date: January 26, 2023

Tournament: Australian Open 2023

Round: Semi-finals

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: A$76,500,000

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov came through similarly comprehensive wins on Tuesday (January 24) to set up a semi-final showdown at the 2023 Australian Open.

Tsitsipas, the third seed at this year’s tournament, was a straight-sets winner over surprise quarter-finalist Jiri Lehecka — sealing the match 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-4. The victory came as a big confidence boost for the Greek, who had a scare in his last match where he was pushed to five sets by Jannik Sinner.

The third seed, however, managed to rediscover his range — especially on serve — on Tuesday and was in complete control of the contest. The scoreline resembled the ones from his dominant wins earlier in the week and he will come into the semi-final contest feeling good about his prospects.

Khachanov after beating Sebastian Korda at the 2023 Australian Open.

Khachanov, meanwhile, continued his confident march with a win over Sebastian Korda — who had to pull the plug on the contest after giving his opponent a tough fight for a good set and a half.

The win has seen Khachanov make a second consecutive Grand Slam semi-final for the first time in his career. The Russian has executed his aggressive game plan to near perfection in Melbourne so far, blowing past the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Yoshihito Nishioka.

Needless to say, he will step out swinging in the semi-final contest.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas leads Karen Khachanov in their current head-to-head with a 5-0 margin. The Russian, however, pushed his opponent to three sets in their last meeting on the clay courts of Rome last year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov odds

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Tsitsipas will be a favorite to win on paper.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has not made a hardcourt Slam final, but the Australian Open remains a happy hunting ground for the Greek — has made the semi-finals here on three prior occasions.

With never lacking pace, the much-improved consistency on the Tsitispas serve has been key to his success of late. Barring his contest against Sinner, the third seed has won a whopping 80% points when landing the first delivery. He has also conjured up aces to bail himself out of trouble on multiple occasions.

The newfound consistency on serve, however, has not translated into Tsitispas' overall game as apparent weaknesses persist. His backhand has buckled under pressure and the Greek has also conceded far too many break points in his past matches.

Karen Khachanov, who possesses powerful groundstrokes off both wings, may find more success by going after the backhand and waiting for the weak response before unloading on the ball. That said, this is fairly new territory for the Russian. A lot will depend on how he handles the situation and whether he quite sees himself as someone who is ready to be in a Slam final.

Khachanov’s power could well expose the chinks in Tsitsipas’ armor but he will need to be quick to pounce on any opportunities that come his way. Tsitsipas is great at putting up a wall in crunch moments and if Khachanov squanders away his chances, the Greek’s mental strength may tilt the match in his favor.

Pick: Khachanov to win in five sets

