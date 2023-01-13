Match Details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Quentin Halys.

Date: January 16, 2023.

Tournament: 2023 Australian Open.

Round: First Round.

Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $AUD76,500,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | Australia - 9Now | Canada - TSN | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Quentin Halys preview

2023 Australian Open: Previews

Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against Quentin Halys in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Tsitsipas had an assiduous season in 2022, amassing 61 wins from 85 matches and title winning runs at the Monte Carlo Masters and the Mallorca Tennis Championships. He also reached the finals of the Rotterdam Open, Italian Open, Cincinnati Masters, Astana Open, and the Stockholm Open.

The World No. 4 entered Australia on the back of a semifinal run at the Paris Masters and a round robin exit at the WTA Finals. He got off to an excellent start in 2023, winning all four of his matches at the United Cup while representing Greece. The 24-year-old defeated Grigor Dimitrov, David Goffin, Borna Coric and Matteo Berrettini, but Greece eventually bowed out of the United Cup in the semifinals.

2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 5 Quentin Halys

Quentin Halys also put in the hard yards last season to find his best form. He chalked up 57 wins from 83 matches and title-winning runs at the Pau Challenger, Lille Challenger and the Ismaning Challenger in 2022. He registered his first win at Wimbledon against Benoit Paire 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 but couldn't outlast Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round.

The Frenchman will enter the Australian Open on the back of a second-round loss at the Adelaide International 1 and a quarterfinal exit at the ASB Men's Classic. He put up a tough fight against Jenson Brooksby but bowed out to him 6-7(3), 6-7(2) in Auckland.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Quentin Halys head-to-head

Halys surprisingly leads the head-to-head against Tsitsipas 1-0. He defeated him at the 2018 Quimper 1 Challenger in a three-set tie.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Quentin Halys odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas Quentin Halys

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (To be Updated)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Quentin Halys prediction

2023 United Cup - Sydney: Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face a tough challenge in his opening round match at the Australian Open. He's one of the favorites for the title and will be determined to improve on his performance from last year (lost to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals).

The Greek looked sharp during his stint at the 2023 United Cup and dug deep to emerge victorious. Tsitsipas' forehand created a lot of problems for his opponents and he's constantly improving his all-round game.

Halys also looked in good shape in his matches at the Adelaide International and the ASB Men's Classic in Auckland. He pushed former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic to two tiebreakers in his second-round tie in Adelaide, but found himself on the losing end of both. The Frenchman has a knack for playing long rallies and shows great resilience in matches. Tsitsipas will need to figure out a way to tackle his potent serve and find weaknesses in Halys' game as early as possible in their first-round bout.

The Frenchman will try to stretch the match as long as possible to have the best chance of progressing to the second round. Tsitsipas, who is the third seed, might be in for a hectic contest at Melbourne Park on Monday, but should be able to outlast his opponent and kick off his campaign with a win.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in four sets.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes