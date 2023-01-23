Australian Open 2023: Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match details

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton

Date: January 25, 2023

Tournament: Australian Open 2023

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: A$76,500,000

Live telecasts: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv

Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton preview

Two first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalists — Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton — will square off at Melbourne Park in the biggest match of their young careers on Wednesday (January 25), looking to book a spot in the last-four of the 2023 Australian Open.

Paul, the more experienced of the two Americans, comes into the contest having scored a couple of upset wins over seeded opponents Roberto Bautista Agut and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second and fourth rounds respectively.

The 25-year-old has made it to the second week at a Grand Slam before — on the grasscourts of Wimbledon — but is playing some of his best tennis on his best surface. Paul will be feeling confident about his prospects heading into Wednesday.

Shelton at the 2023 Australian Open.

Shelton's path to the quarterfinals has been a bit unconventional as he has not faced any seeded opponents. In fact, he is yet to play an opponent ranked inside the top-50 and his biggest win has come against countryman JJ Wolf — who is ranked World No. 57.

While you cannot take away from his performances, it remains to be seen how the youngster holds up against the pressure of playing against a more established opponent in the biggest match of his career.

Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton head-to-head

Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Tommy Paul -275 -4.5 (-110) Ben Shelton +220 +4.5 (-125)

(Odds to be updated soon)

Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton prediction

Paul at the 2023 Australian Open.

Both Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton grew up playing on the American hardcourts and possess similarly strong baseline-oriented games needed to do well on the surface.

Shelton, in particular, is a seasoned hardcourt player and relies on his serve and third shot to win him majority of his points. The youngster has stacked an impressive ace tally here in Melbourne and will once again rely on his biggest weapon when he takes to court on Wednesday.

Paul, on the other hand, has the ability to bring some variety to the court. He enjoys playing against pace and approaches the net every now and then to catch his opponents off-guard.

Shelton has played with a lot of freedom in Melbourne so far, but is bound to feel some nerves in the face of such a big opportunity. Paul, meanwhile, has been out on the big courts before at the Grand Slam. His experience and well-rounded game should make him a slight favorite heading into this one.

Prediction: Paul to win in four sets

