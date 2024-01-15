Australian Open 2024: Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Arnaldi

Date: January 17, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv

Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

Alex de Minaur celebrates a point against Milos Raonic.

Alex de Minaur, the crowd favorite in Australia, will face off against Italian player Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the Australian Open 2024. Alex de Minaur, currently ranked in the top 10, secured his spot in this round after an eventful match against Milos Raonic.

Raonic, a former World No. 3, showed remarkable skill in the first set, demonstrating his powerful serving ability. However, as the match progressed, Raonic's performance was hindered by visible fatigue and discomfort. He ultimately retired in the third set, giving de Minaur a 6-7(6), 6-3, 2-0 win.

Matteo Arnaldi, meanwhile, made a notable entry into the second round. The 22-year-old, in his Australian Open debut and fourth Grand Slam main draw appearance, exhibited a strong performance against Australian wildcard Adam Walton.

His impressive play, marked by 16 aces and 57 winners, secured him a 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-4 victory. Arnaldi's previous best at a Grand Slam was reaching the Round of 16 at the previous year's US Open.

Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

This upcoming match at the Australian Open 2024 marks the first-ever professional clash between Alex de Minaur and Matteo Arnaldi.

Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur Matteo Arnaldi

(Odds will be updated when available)

Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Matteo Arnaldi plays a backhand against Adam Walton

Alex de Minaur, currently riding a wave of success with recent victories over top-ranked players, is set to face Matteo Arnaldi. de Minaur's game has leveled up, especially as seen at the United Cup with a serve and forehand that are now packing a punch.

Matteo Arnaldi, meanwhile, is also making strides in his career. Arnaldi's impressive victory over Walton is a clear signal that he is ready to challenge the seasoned pros in the following rounds, starting with Alex de Minaur. Arnaldi's strong serve and knack for hitting winning shots could prove decisive in his face-off with de Minaur.

In the upcoming second round match, experience and recent form seem to favor de Minaur. His agility and enhanced offensive play, coupled with the home crowd support, might give him the edge. Arnaldi faces a challenging task in breaking through de Minaur's defense and consistent play.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in four sets.