Australian Open 2024: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Paula Badosa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Paula Badosa

Date: January 17, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Paula Badosa preview

2024 Australian Open: Previews

World No. 46 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take on former World No. 2 Paula Badosa in the second round of the Australian Open.

Pavlyuchenkova had a modest season last year, with 15 wins from 28 matches and a quarterfinal appearance at the French Open. She also reached the semifinals of the 2023 Japan Open in Tokyo.

The Russian entered the Australian Open on the back of an ambitious run at the Adelaide International. She defeated the likes of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Katerina Siniakova en route to the quarterfinals, but couldn't tip the scales in her favor against Jessica Pegula.

Carrying on her good form at the Australian Open, she began her campaign with a stunning win against Donna Vekic, outsmarting the Croatian in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

2024 Adelaide International: Day 1

On the other hand, Paula Badosa had been dealing with repeated injuries last year. She prioritized her recovery after an early second-round exit at Wimbledon and returned to the main tour six months later at the Adelaide International 2024.

The Spaniard, despite not achieving a victory on her return, managed to turn things around at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Badosa squared off against Taylor Townsend in the first round and outplayed the American 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets. She will be pleased to get back to winning ways after a tough spell on the sidelines.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Paula Badosa head-to-head

The head-to-head between Pavlyuchenkova and Badosa is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Paula Badosa odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -120 -1.5(+175) Under 21.5(-110) Paula Badosa -105 +1.5(-250) Over 21.5(-125)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Paula Badosa prediction

2024 Australian Open - Day 2 2023 Miami Open - Day 7 2022 Australian Open: Day 4

Badosa will be up against an in-form Pavlyuchenkova in the second round of the Australian Open. Considering their recent results and match fitness, the Russian will be the favorite to win.

Pavlyuchenkova has a knack for performing well at important events. She will be determined to find her killer instincts this time around and make a serious run at the Australian Open.

The 32-year-old is known for her polished all-round game and heavy hitting from the baseline. She is making her 16th appearance at the Major event and has reached the quarterfinals thrice.

On the contrary, Badosa has only played two matches in the last six months. She will be yearning for some valuable game time to find her rhythm on the main tour.

The Spaniard always prefers to take an aggressive line during matches and relies on her potent forehand. If she starts well and adjusts to the conditions, it could turn out to be an end-to-end battle between the two competitors.

Badosa has looked fresh in the last couple of outings but will need time to find her top gear. Pavlyuchenkova, on the other hand, will be high on confidence having won five of her last six matches. She should be able to continue her good form and secure her place in the third round.

Pick: Pavlyuchenkova to win in three sets.