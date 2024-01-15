Australian Open 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Christopher Eubanks

Date: January 17, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: A$86,500,00

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Andrey Rublev vs Christopher Eubanks

Rublev is through to the second round.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev takes on American Christopher Eubanks for a place in the Australian Open third round.

Rublev, 26, looked on course for a comfortable win against Thiago Seyboth Wild when he led the Brazilian 7-5, 6-4. However, Wild took the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 to force an unexpected decider.

The Russian saw four match points at 5-6 on Wild's serve come and go as a super tiebreak ensued. Wild led 5-2 but won only one of the next nine points as Rublev converted his fifth match point to advance in 17 minutes shy of four hours.

It's pertinent to note that Wild had knocked out Rublev's compatriot Daniil Medvedev at Roland Garros last year. He was close to repeating his giant-killing act at a Major before falling narrowly short.

Having won the Hong Kong title a week earlier, Rublev is off to a 5-0 start to the season, having made two previous quarter-final appearances at Melbourne Park.

Meanwhile, the 35th-ranked Eubanks had a far more comfortable outing against Taro Daniel in his opener. The Wimbledon quarter-finalist dropped four games in his opener to draw first blood.

More domination followed from the 27-year-old American, who took the next two sets for the loss of just five games to repeat his second-round Melbourne appearance from a year ago.

He's now 1-1 on the season, having lost to Botic van de Zandschulp in his Auckland opener a week ago.

Andrey Rublev vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

The two players haven't met on tour previously, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andrey Rublev Christopher Eubanks

The odds will be updated when they release.

Andrey Rublev vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Eubanks is through to the second round for the second straight year.

Both Rublev and Eubanks have similar game styles, serving big, hitting powerfully off either flank and moving well, especially the latter, considering his height.

However, Rublev takes the edge because of his superior experience, pedigree, and consistency, especially on hardcourt, where he has 10 titles and multiple Grand Slam quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Eubanks is a late bloomer and has only one title, which came on grass last year.

Rublev, who struck 88 winners in the first round, is off to a fine start to the year. Although he could be a bit fatigued after his first-round outing, his greater experience and pedigree should see him through, albeit in a tough contest.

Pick: Rublev in four sets.