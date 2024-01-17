Australian Open 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (29) Sebastian Korda

Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda preview

Andrey Rublev at the 2024 Australian Open.

World No. 5 Andrey Rublev will square off against Sebastian Korda in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open on Friday.

Rublev overcame Thiago Seyboth Wild in five sets to reach the second round, where he took on Christopher Eubanks. While his previous match was a bitter fight to the end, it wasn't the case this time.

A single break of serve in each of the three sets helped Rublev clinch a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Eubanks. He has now made it to the third round here for the fifth straight year.

Like Rublev, Korda too needed five sets to subdue his first round opponent, Vit Kopriva. The American enjoyed a relatively stress free outing in the second round against Quentin Halys. A lone break of serve in each set sealed a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win in his favor.

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Rublev leads Korda 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Gijon Open in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -250 +1.5 (-450) Over 39.5 (-120) Sebastian Korda +180 -1.5 (+290) Under 39.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Sebastian Korda at the 2024 Australian Open.

The two have reached this stage in similar fashion. Both almost blew a two-set lead in the first round, but regrouped in the nick of time to triumph in five sets. Their second round encounters were also identical, as neither dropped their serve during the match and needed a single break of serve in each set to win the match.

Rublev and Korda both had a good day on serve in the previous round, and were generally solid from the back of the court as well. The former has had the upper hand in this rivalry so far, which the latter would like to change.

Korda stunned another high-profile Russian, Daniil Medvedev, en route to the quarterfinals here last year. However, Rublev has been in great form to start the year. He won his 15th career title at the Hong Kong Open before heading Down Under.

It marked Rublev's first title on hardcourts since the 2022 Gijon Open, where he defeated Korda in the final as well. But the American has improved a lot since then and has gone toe-to-toe with plenty of top players. The Russian's current form makes him the favorite, but it wouldn't be too shocking to see a different outcome either.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in five sets.