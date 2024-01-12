Australian Open 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Thiago Seyboth Wild preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $39,264,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | Australia - Nine Network | UK - Eurosport | India and Indian Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Andrey Rublev vs Thiago Seyboth Wild preview

Rublev practices ahead of the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park - Getty Images

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev is slated to begin his 2024 Australian Open campaign against Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild on Sunday, January 14.

Rublev comes to Melbourne on the back of a victory at the Hong Kong Open earlier in January. He dropped two sets en route to the final. In the championship match, he comfortably saw off Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets.

The Russian also had an impressive 2023 season, winning his first Masters title in Monte Carlo. He also won his 250th match on tour during the tournament. Rublev reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, and will be looking to improve this year.

US Open Junior singles champion Seyboth Wild began his 2024 campaign at the United Cup with Brazil. Wild lost both matches and his team was eliminated at the group stage. He featured at the Adelaide Open earlier this week, successfully making the main draw on the back of two grueling three-set matches. However, he lost in the first round to home favorite Alex Bolt.

Wild didn't play the Australian Open last year and featured in the main draw of only the French Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Thiago Seyboth Wild head-to-head

Andrey Rublev and Seyboth Wild have not yet faced each other in a professional match, and thus their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Thiago Seyboth Wild odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev Thiago Seyboth Wild

(Odds to be updated once released)

Andrey Rublev vs Thiago Seyboth Wild prediction

Thiago Seyboth Wild at the 2024 United Cup in Perth, Australia - Getty Images

Being the better hardcourt player, Andrey Rublev holds the upper hand going into his first-round encounter at the Australian Open, with Thiago Seyboth Wild's preferred surface being clay.

Both players have a similar aggressive playing style coupled with powerful groundstrokes. Points will be short and it will boil down to who beats the heat better.

The pair have had contrasting starts to the season, with Rublev flying off the blocks, and Wild yet to pick up the pace.

While Rublev is the favorite, don't discount Wild giving the World No. 5 a serious run for his money.

Pick: Rublev in straight sets