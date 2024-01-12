Australian Open 2024: Angelique Kerber vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Angelique Kerber vs Danielle Collins

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Angelique Kerber vs Danielle Collins preview

Angelique Kerber at the 2024 United Cup.

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber will battle it out against Danielle Collins in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Kerber's comeback following maternity leave commenced at the United Cup. While Germany won the title, she was able to win only one of her five singles matches. She lost to Jasmine Paolini and Caroline Garcia in the group stage, while Maria Sakkari defeated her in the quarterfinals.

Kerber's only win of the tournament came against Ajla Tomljanovic in the semifinals. She even saved a match point in her three-set win. The three-time Major champion then lost to Iga Swiatek in the final.

Kerber was supposed to participate in the Adelaide International after her United Cup campaign but withdrew from the tournament. She'll now contest her first Major since the 2022 Wimbledon.

Collins started her season in Brisbane with a three-set win over Hayley Baptiste in the first round. She faced Zhu Lin in the second round, but let go of a one-set lead to lose the match.

Collins then made her way to Hobart the following week. She was drawn against top seed Elise Mertens in her opener. The American was no match for her opponent and lost to her 6-2, 6-3.

Angelique Kerber vs Danielle Collins

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Collins won their last encounter at the 2019 Australian Open in straight sets.

Angelique Kerber vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Angelique Kerber +190 -1.5 (+375) Over 20.5 (-130) Danielle Collins -250 +1.5 (-650) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Angelique Kerber vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2023 San Diego Open.

Both have just a single win to their name this year heading into this encounter. The two have enjoyed considerable success here in the past. Kerber won the first of her three Major titles in Melbourne, while Collins was the runner-up Down Under in 2022.

Their previous matches have been quite one-sided, with the winner dropping just a couple of games on both occasions. The two also have contrasting styles of play, with Kerber being reliant on her defensive brand of tennis, while Collins prefers to dictate the play.

With neither coming into this contest in great form, this match could swing either way. Collins is more match fit, while Kerber is returning to the tour after being away for more than a year. The American just might be able to use that to her advantage and secure the win.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in three sets.