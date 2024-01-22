Australian Open 2024: Anna Kalinskaya vs Zheng Qinwen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Anna Kalinskaya vs (12) Zheng Qinwen

Date: January 24, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Anna Kalinskaya vs Zheng Qinwen preview

World No. 75 Anna Kalinskaya faces 12th seed Zheng Qinwen on Wednesday (January 24), with a maiden Australian Open semifinal spot up for grabs for both.

Former World No. 51 Kalinskaya had a resurgent end to the 2023 season, reaching back-to-back WTA 125 finals at Tampico, Mexico, and Midland, USA. While she finished second-best in the former, the Russian lifted the trophy in the latter.

Kalinskaya brought that momentum into the new season, as evident from her strong showing at the Adelaide International, where she reached the Round of 16 from the qualifying stages. The 25-year-old has now further solidified that run with a personal milestone at the ongoing Australian Open.

With wins over Katie Volynets, Arantxa Rus, Sloane Stephens, and 26th seed Jasmine Paolini, Kalinskaya has made it to the last eight of a Grand Slam for the very first time.

Zheng Qinwen smiles during her fourth-round contest at the 2024 Australian Open.

The 2022 WTA Newcomer of the Year, Zheng Qinwen, meanwhile, lived up to her immense promise with a career-best season in 2023. The Chinese won her first couple of WTA titles at Palermo and Zhengzhou, besides finishing as the runner-up to Beatriz Haddad Maia at the WTA Elite Trophy.

In Slams also, the 21-year-old broke new ground by reaching her first-ever Major quarterfinal at the US Open.

The youngster started 2024 with a loss to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the United Cup before rebounding to beat Olga Danilovic and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

The World No. 15 has now raced her way into the last eight at the Melbourne Park for the first time. With wins over Ashlyn Krueger, Katie Boulter, Yafan Wang, and Oceane Dodin, the Chinese remains the only seeded player in what has been an upset-filled top half of the draw.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Zheng Qinwen head-to-head

Kalinskaya leads the head-to-head against Qinwen 1-0. The Russian came through 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 in their sole encounter so far at Guadalajara in 2022.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Zheng Qinwen odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Zheng Qinwen -310 -3.5 (-138) Over 21.5 (-120) Anna Kalinskaya +250 +3.5 (+100) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds sourced from oddschecker)

Anna Kalinskaya vs Zheng Qinwen prediction

Zheng Qinwen strikes the ball at the 2024 Australian Open.

Both players rely on a strong serve and excellent first-strike tennis, making this a highly anticipated showdown.

The Chinese has a huge edge in the ace department though, having delivered 34 in four matches already. However, she has also offset the good work with 30 double faults so far.

Wherever she has faltered on her serve, the youngster has more than made up for it with her powerful ground game and mental strength. Her third-round duel with countrywoman Yafan Wang was a stern test, with the 12th seed holding her nerves to come through narrowly in a third-set tie-break. It freed her up for her next encounter against Dodin, where the Chinese ripped 19 winners and made 16 unforced errors to cruise to a 6-0, 6-3 win.

It will give her plenty of confidence ahead of her upcoming match against Kalinskaya, a player she has lost to previously. That said, the Russian finally seems to be showing her prowess having overcome her physical as well as form struggles.

Kalinskaya's serve has held up pretty well so far, with her first-serve percentage dropping below 70% in only one match. She, however, needs to work more on her return, as evident from her poor breakpoint conversion rate (3/16, 6/14, 4/14, 4/8).

With Qinwen looking ominous, she won't be giving Kalinskaya too many opportunities if the Russian continues to fluff her chances.

Pick: Zheng Qinwen to win in three sets.