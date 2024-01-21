Australian Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (9) Barbora Krejcikova

Date: January 23, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $86,500,000

Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will face ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday, January 22.

Sabalenka had a staggering season last year, chalking up 55 wins from 69 matches, and had title-winning runs at the Adelaide International 1, Madrid Open, and 2023 Australian Open. She also finished as runner-up at the Indian Wells, Stuttgart Open, and the 2023 US Open.

The Belarusian entered the Melbourne Major on the back of a final appearance at the Brisbane International. She has powered her way through the first four rounds of the Australian Open, outfoxing Ella Seidel, Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lesia Tsurenko, and Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.

Sabalenka booked her place in the last eight by defeating Anisimova in the fourth round in just over an hour with a 6-3, 6-2 scoreline.

On the other hand, Barbora Krejcikova also had a good last year. She garnered 34 wins from 53 matches, including title-winning runs at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the San Diego Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Birmingham Classic and the 2023 Zhengzhou Open.

The Czech tennis sensation entered the Australian Open following a first-round exit in Adelaide. She set things straight in Melbourne, outsmarting the likes of Mai Hontama, Tamara Korpatsch, Storm Hunter and Mirra Andreeva en route to the quarterfinals. Krejcikova showed her class against in-form teenager Andreeva, outlasting her in a lengthy three-set contest 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Krejcikova 5-1. She defeated her most recently at the 2023 Stuttgart Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

The Melbourne crowd will be expecting fireworks on Tuesday as two players with immense quality take on each other in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Considering their recent results on tour and record at Major events, Sabalenka will be the favorite to come out on top.

The Belarusian has made light work of her opponents so far. She seems to be a level above the majority of the competition on tour. Known for her mighty serve and deadly groundstrokes, she will be determined to make a flawless start and test Krejcikova from the start. The second seed will have to be more patient as the Czech will bring more balls back into play than most of her opponents have, so far.

On the contrary, Krejcikova has been an underrated player on the women's tour. The 28-year-old will have to fight for every point against the Belarusian and show her versatility on the court. The ninth seed has all the shots in the book and great hands at the net to try and unsettle her opponent.

Krejcikvoa will need to withstand a barrage of heavy hitting from Sabalenka and try to exploit any kind of weakness. Momentum might play a major role in this match, however, it is most likely that the defending champion will pass this tricky test and advance to the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in three sets.