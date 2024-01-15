Australian Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Brenda Fruhvirtova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (Q) Brenda Fruhvirtova

Date: January 17, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Aryna Sabalenka vs Brenda Fruhvirtova preview

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka faces Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova in the second round of the Australian Open 2024 on Wednesday (January 17).

Sabalenka has picked up from where she left off in 2023. The World No. 2 kickstarted the new season with a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International earlier this month. She then continued the momentum to begin her Australian Open title defense in thunderous fashion on Sunday (January 14).

The Belarusian pummeled 20 winners past German qualifier Ella Seidel for a resounding 6-0, 6-1 win, looking every bit determined to lift her second trophy at Melbourne Park.

Brenda Fruhvirtova strikes the ball at the 2024 Women's ASB Classic

All of 16, the Prague-born Brenda Fruhvirtova has been making noise on the circuit for some time. She has a stellar record on the ITF circuit, winning all 15 of her singles finals.

The youngster has teamed up with former Olympic gold medalist Nicolas Massu ahead of the new season and the partnership has already started to deliver.

The World No. 107 began 2024 by qualifying for the ASB Classic. She went on to win the first round of the main draw before losing to eventual champion Coco Gauff in the Round of 16.

The teenager then headed to Melbourne to play the Australian Open qualifiers, where she won three matches to secure a main-draw berth. On Sunday, she achieved a career milestone by completing a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ana Bogdan. It was her first-ever main-draw win at a Grand Slam.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Brenda Fruhvirtova head-to-head

Sabalenka and Brenda Fruhvirtova have never squared off on the tour before. Hence, their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Brenda Fruhvirtova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Aryna Sabalenka -2300 -5.5 (-286) Brenda Fruhvirtova +1500 +5.5 (+205)

(Odds sourced from oddschecker)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Brenda Fruhvirtova prediction

Sabalenka acknowledges the crowd after her R1 victory at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sabalenka comes into this contest as the overwhelming favorite given her ruthless playing style and her vast experience on these courts.

Brenda Fruhvirtova is a talented rising star with a strong baseline game but needs to build consistency. Against Ana Bogdan in the opening round, she coughed up five double faults and committed as many as 43 unforced errors during her three-set win.

If she is unable to cut down on her errors, it could spell doom against a player of Sabalenka's caliber. The Belarusian was at her menacing best in the first round, winning 80% of her first-serve points. That said, the defending champion did relax briefly towards the end, eventually racking up 20 unforced errors.

Fruhvirtova's only hope is to move Sabalenka all over the court and capitalize on her momentary lapses. But it will still be a mighty challenge for the inexperienced youngster given the power and weight of the shot coming from the other end.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets