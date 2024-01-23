Australian Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (4) Coco Gauff

Date: January 25, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 10

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Fourth seed Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Thursday.

Sabalenka has truly asserted her dominance on the women's tour over the last couple of years. She had a phenomenal season in 2023, amassing 55 wins from 69 matches, including a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. The Belarusian also chalked up successful campaigns at the Adelaide International 1 and the Madrid Open and secured runner-up finishes at the Indian Wells, Stuttgart Open, and the 2023 US Open.

Sabalenka made a solid start to the new season, finishing runner-up at the Brisbane International. She continued her rich vein of form at the Australian Open and outclassed the likes of Ella Seidel, Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lesia Tsurenko, Amanda Anisimova, and Barbara Krejcikova en route to the semifinals. Sabelenka made light work of Krejcikova in the quarterfinals, cruising past the Czech in straight sets.

2024 Australian Open - Day 10

On the other hand, Coco Gauff has been a delight to watch on the women’s tour. Her progress from a talented teenager to an established competitor is an inspirational story for young tennis players on the women’s circuit.

The American had a stellar season in 2023, garnering 51 wins from 77 matches and title-winning runs at the ASB Classic, Citi Open, Cincinnati Open, and the 2023 US Open. She opened her account at Major events in spectacular fashion, in front of her home crowd at the Flushing Meadows in New York. Gauff also reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open in Paris.

The 20-year-old made the perfect start to the new season, successfully defending her title at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She continued her purple patch at the Australian Open and overpowered the likes of Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Caroline Dolehide, Alycia Parks, Magdalena Frech, and Marta Kostyuk en route to the semifinals. Gauff showcased her resilience while navigating past Kostyuk in the last eight, defeating the Ukrainian 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 6-2

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

The American Gauff leads the head-to-head 4-2 against Sabalenka. She defeated the Belarusian most recently at the 2023 US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff prediction

Aryna Sabalenka: 2024 Australian Open - Day 8

A nerve-wracking encounter is on the cards between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open. Both competitors are levels above the majority of the competition on the women's tour and are both chasing their second Major title in Melbourne. While Sabalenka is the more experienced competitor, Gauff has taken the women’s circuit by storm with her exceptional all-round game and tactical maturity at such a young age.

The American has a 74 percent success ratio at Major events. She came extremely close to capturing her first Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2022 but fell short in the final. Nevertheless, Gauff remained committed to her assignment and eventually conquered the landmark at the 2023 US Open.

Known for her effortless movement and explosive serve, Gauff will need to approach the semifinal with confidence and try to stamp her authority against the Belarusian. She may have gotten away with a couple of missed opportunities against Kostyuk in the previous round, but against Sabalenka it might prove to be consequential and cost her a place in the finals.

The defending champion has left no stone unturned at the Australian Open so far. She has stormed through to the semifinals with dominant performances and is yet to drop a set in Melbourne. Sabalenka seems to have an answer for whatever is being thrown at her at the moment. Her ability to counterpunch and push her opponents on the backfoot has allowed her to have the upper hand during matches. She will also be determined to avenge her loss against Gauff, after failing to get over the line against her in New York.

Considering their recent form and record at Major events, it is tricky to predict a winner in this bout. Ultimately the player who manages to hold their nerve in crucial moments and finds a way to get out of tough in-game situations will come out on top. While Gauff certainly has the pedigree to challenge Sabalenka in the last four, it is most likely that the Belarusian stays on course to defend her title and beat the American in the semifinals.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.