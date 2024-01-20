Australian Open 2024: Barbora Krejcikova vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Barbora Krejcikova vs Mirra Andreeva

Date: January 21, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Barbora Krejcikova vs Mirra Andreeva preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 4

Ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova will take on Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Sunday (21 January).

Krejcikova has been one of the most impressive players on tour in the last couple of years. She had a promising season last year, chalking up 34 wins from 53 matches and title-winning runs at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the San Diego Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Birmingham Classic and the 2023 Zhengzhou Open.

The 28-year-old entered Melbourne on the back of a lackluster first-round exit in Adelaide. She set things straight with a brilliant win over Mai Hontama in the first round and then outfoxed the likes of Tamara Korpatsch and Storm Sanders in the next two. Krejcikova overpowered Sanders in a frenetic third-round encounter, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

2024 Australian Open - Day 6

On the other hand, Mirra Andreeva is writing her own fairytale story on the main tour. At just 16 years old, the teenager reached the third round of the French Open and the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships last year.

The Russian entered the Australian Open on the back of a solid quarterfinal run at the Brisbane International. She made light work of higher-ranked opponents Bernarda Pera and Ons Jabeur in the first two rounds and then showcased her resilience against Diane Parry, outlasting the French player 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(5).

Andreeva will be determined to continue her sensational run and present a tough challenge to Krejcikova.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Andreeva leads the head-to-head against Krejcikova 2-0. She defeated her most recently at the 2023 China Open in straight sets.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Barbora Krejcikova +125 -1.5(+350) Under 20.5 (-105) Mirra Andreeva -225 +1.5(-600) Over 20.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

2024 Adelaide International: Day 1

The Melbourne crowd will expect an intriguing battle between Barbora Krejcikova and Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round. Considering their recent results and sharpness on the court, Andreeva will be the surprise favorite to continue her run at the Australian Open.

The teenager is starting to blossom into a serious competitor on the main tour. She's managed to impress critics with her high tennis IQ and ability to manage chaotic in-game situations at just 16 years old. The Russian glides through the court with ease and likes to flatten out her groundstrokes. She has great hands at the net and all the shots in the book to back her solid all-round game.

On the contrary, Krejcikova has a knack for churning out strong results on tour despite the odds being in her opponents' favor. She failed to register a significant performance at any of the Major events last year, but will know that she has the potential to turn things around in 2024. Known for her brisk movement and high tactical awareness, Krejcikova will be hoping to play to her strengths and find her rhythm early against Andreeva. She might need to use her versatility and add a bit of disguise in her game to unsettle the Russian.

Both players will fancy their chances of getting a result in this bout. Andreeva has all the ingredients to pass this test and has already taken out the sixth seed Ons Jabeur in the second round. However, her next opponent might not give away any free points in the match and force her to think out of the box to gain the upper hand. If the Russian starts well, she could continue her run in Melbourne, but it is most likely that Krejcikova will exploit her weaknesses and edge out Andreeva in this contest.

Pick: Krejcikova to win in three sets.