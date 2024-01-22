Australian Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (6) Alexander Zverev

Date: January 24, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev preview

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will square off against sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of Australian Open on Wednesday, January 24.

Alcaraz is one of the most fierce competitors on the men's tour. He had an astounding season last year, garnering 65 wins from 77 matches and title-winning runs in Argentina, Barcelona, Madrid, Queen's Club, and the Indian Wells. The Spaniard also captured his second Grand Slam title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Alcaraz began his campaign at the Australian Open cruising past French veteran Richard Gasquet in the first round. He continued to showcase his dominance and defeated the likes of Lorenzo Sonego, Juncheng Shang and Miomir Kecmanovic en route to the last eight in Melbourne. The 20-year-old eased past Kecmanovic in the fourth round 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev had a commendable season in 2023. He chalked up 55 wins from 82 matches and title-winning runs at the Chengdu Open and the Hamburg European Open. The German also came close to winning the French Open, but settled for a semfinals finish in Paris. He also reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

Zverev began the new season on a high, ushering Team Germany to a victorious campaign at the United Cup. He continued his rich vein of form at the Australian Open and overpowered the likes of Dominik Koepfer, Lucas Klein, Alex Michelson, and Cameron Norrie en route to the quartefinals. The 26-year-old showed his class against Norrie, outlasting the Brit in a thrilling five-set encounter 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3).

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Zverev leads the head-to-head against Alcaraz 4-3. He defeated the Spaniard most recently at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. Their last meeting at a Grand Slam was at the US Open last year, where Alcaraz won in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev prediction

An enticing match is on the cards between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Wednesday. While the German has momentum and a recent title win to boost his confidence, Alcaraz will have the psychological edge, considering he overpowered Zverev during their last meeting at a Major.

The Spaniard looked a little rusty towards the end of last year, but still managed to grind out some tough results on tour. Making his third appearance at the Australian Open, he is through to the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the first time in his career. The youngster has pulled out all the stops at the event so far, and looks to mean business. His eagle-eyed accuracy, potent groundstrokes and outrageous movement on court make him a serious contender not only for the next match, but also for the Australian Open title.

Zverev has been equally impressive in Melbourne. He looks much more assured about his strategic approach during matches and has always had the edge over his opponents so far. The German will know that against a player like Alcaraz, there will be very little margin for error. He'll need to be on song to crack this riddle and not be afraid to take risks. Zverev has a commanding presence on the baseline and will make it difficult for Alcaraz to get past him.

The sixth seed has the potential to cause a huge upset but ultimately it'll boil down to who can manage in-game situations well and stay clinical during crucial moments. Considering his ranking superiority and record at Major events, Alcaraz should be able to hold firm against the German and continue his run at the Australian Open.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in four sets.