Match Details

Fixture: Caroline Wozniacki vs. Maria Timofeeva

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Second round

Date: Wednesday, January 17

Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $58.91 million

Live telecast: North America - Tennis Channel, ESPN | Europe- Eurosport, Servas TV | Asia Pacific & Oceania - Channel 9, Tennis Channel | Africa - Super Sport, bein Sports.

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Maria Timofeeva preview

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark will take on Maria Timofeeva of Russia in the second round of the Australian Open.

Wozniacki, the 33-year-old from Denmark, is one of the veterans on the WTA tour. The Australian Open is the second tourament she is playing in 2024. She beat Magda Linette 6-2, 2-0 in the first round, with the latter forced to withdraw. Prior to that, the Dane appeared in the ASB Classic in Auckland, losing in the first round to Elina Svitolina.

Wozniacki is a former Australian Open champion, winning the tournament in 2018.

20-year old Timofeeva is ranked 170th in the world at the moment. The Russian won against Alize Cornet of France 6-2, 6-4 in the first round. She had raced to a 5-0 lead in the first set, before Cornet could salvage some respectability in the scoreline. It was a maiden win for the Russian in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

Timofeeva came through the qualifiers, beating Darya Astakhova, Astra Sharma and Priscilla Hon in the process. She only dropped a solitary set in those three matches.

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Maria Timofeeva head-to-head:

The two players are yet to play against each other and their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Maria Timofeeva match odds:

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caroline Wozniacki Maria Timofeeva

(Odds to be updated once they are released)

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Maria Timofeeva prediction

Wozniacki looked quite impressive in her first-round match, but had to withstand an initial onslaught from Linette, who played the angles well and made the former move from side to side. To her credit, the Dane defended really well and also deliberately played her shots higher often to upset Linette’s rhythm.

Timofeeva, meanwhile, is a solid player with a very powerful two-handed backhand that can give Wozniacki some trouble. The Dane might also be somewhat rusty, quite understandably. Still, the veteran should have enough in her kitty to secure a victory.

Pick: Wozniacki to win in three sets.