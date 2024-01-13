Australian Open 2024: Christopher Eubanks vs Taro Daniel preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Christopher Eubanks vs Taro Daniel

Date: January 15, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Christopher Eubanks vs Taro Daniel preview

Christopher Eubanks at the 2024 Men's ASB Classic.

Christopher Eubanks will take on Taro Daniel in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open on Monday.

Eubanks had a breakthrough run last year as he won his maiden ATP title and reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals. He kicked off the new season by with an appearance at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Eubanks was drawn against Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening round. The first set was quite close, with the American coming up short in the tie-break. Eubanks got outplayed in the second set though, as he got broken twice to lose the match 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Daniel, too, was in Auckland for his first tournament of the new season. He was set to compete in the qualifiers at first, but got promoted to the main draw following a couple of withdrawals.

Daniel then knocked out Australians Aleksandar Vukic and Max Purcell to reach the quarterfinals. A three-set win over Alexandre Muller put him into the semifinals, where he faced top seed Ben Shelton.

Daniel stunned Shelton as he scored a tight two-set win to advance to his second ATP final, and his first since May 2018. He was up against Alejandro Tabilo for the title, but lost the match in straight sets.

Christopher Eubanks vs Taro Daniel head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Christopher Eubanks vs Taro Daniel odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Christopher Eubanks +110 -1.5 (+190) Over 39.5 (-135) Taro Daniel -145 +1.5 (-275) Under 39.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Christopher Eubanks vs Taro Daniel prediction

Taro Daniel at the 2024 Men's ASB Classic.

Daniel had a good run in Auckland to start the year, even though he stumbled at the final hurdle. He also scored a win over a top 20 player in the form of Shelton. The Australian Open is also his best Major in terms of results, with a 4-6 record at the venue.

Meanwhile, this will be Eubanks' fourth main draw appearance in Melbourne. He has made it past the first round just once in his three prior outings here. Having faltered at the very first hurdle in Auckland, he's not arriving at the season's first Major in great form either.

Eubanks hasn't done much since his impressive results in the middle of last year. Since his quarterfinal exit from Wimbledon 2023, he managed to win only five matches for the rest of the season.

Eubanks also extended his losing streak to five after his first round exit from Auckland. Given their current form, Daniel seems like a safer bet to make it through this clash.

Pick: Taro Daniel to win in four sets.