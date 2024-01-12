Australian Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlová

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $39,264,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport | India and Indian Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova preview

Gauff pumps her fist

Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff will face Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlová in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open on Sunday (January 14).

Gauff enjoyed a career-best season last year, the highlights of which included winning four titles and rising to No. 3 in the WTA rankings. The American's rich vein of form has carried into this year, as she dropped only one set en route to her ASB Classic title defense.

Schmiedlová, meanwhile, has had a tough time on the women's tour recently. The Slovak has dropped six of her last 10 competitive matches. The 29-year-old's best result in 2023 came at the WTA 125 tournament in Parma, where she finished as the runner-up to Romania's Ana Bogdan.

Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova head-to-head

Gauff leads Schmiedlová by a margin of 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The 19-year-old has never dropped a single set to the Slovak, getting the better of her at Roland Garros and the Madrid Open.

Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova odds

Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

The 2023 US Open champion in action

Gauff displayed an inability to end rallies earlier during her career. However, the American developed an all-round game to make up for her lack of firework, which went a long way in helping her win the 2023 US Open.

Apart from her groundstrokes, the teenager is also extremely athletic and never gets behind during baseline exchanges.

Schmiedlová, just like Gauff, is a good mover across the court and grinds down her opponents. Although the Slovak is a counterpuncher, she can mix up the play well to surprise her opponents.

Having said that, the 29-year-old lacks the experience of figuring out solutions during matches. She will likely be no match for her American opponent when they face off in the first round of the Australian Open.

Pick: Gauff in straight sets.