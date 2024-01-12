Australian Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlová
Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024
Tournament: Australian Open 2024
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize money: $39,264,000
Live telecast: USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel | Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport | India and Indian Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova preview
Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff will face Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlová in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open on Sunday (January 14).
Gauff enjoyed a career-best season last year, the highlights of which included winning four titles and rising to No. 3 in the WTA rankings. The American's rich vein of form has carried into this year, as she dropped only one set en route to her ASB Classic title defense.
Schmiedlová, meanwhile, has had a tough time on the women's tour recently. The Slovak has dropped six of her last 10 competitive matches. The 29-year-old's best result in 2023 came at the WTA 125 tournament in Parma, where she finished as the runner-up to Romania's Ana Bogdan.
Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova head-to-head
Gauff leads Schmiedlová by a margin of 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The 19-year-old has never dropped a single set to the Slovak, getting the better of her at Roland Garros and the Madrid Open.
Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova odds
The odds will be updated when they are released.
Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
Gauff displayed an inability to end rallies earlier during her career. However, the American developed an all-round game to make up for her lack of firework, which went a long way in helping her win the 2023 US Open.
Apart from her groundstrokes, the teenager is also extremely athletic and never gets behind during baseline exchanges.
Schmiedlová, just like Gauff, is a good mover across the court and grinds down her opponents. Although the Slovak is a counterpuncher, she can mix up the play well to surprise her opponents.
Having said that, the 29-year-old lacks the experience of figuring out solutions during matches. She will likely be no match for her American opponent when they face off in the first round of the Australian Open.
Pick: Gauff in straight sets.