Australian Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech

Date: January 21, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech preview

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Australian Open.

Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff will take on Magdalena Frech in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open on Sunday.

Gauff scored routine wins over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Caroline Dolehide to reach the third round in Melbourne. She then faced her fellow American, Alycia Parks, for a place in the fourth round.

The first set was a walk in the park for Gauff as she claimed it without losing a single game. Parks played marginally better in the second set, but that wasn't enough to stop the rampaging teenager, who scored a 6-0, 6-2 win.

Frech needed three sets to get past Daria Saville in her opener. She then scored the first top 20 win of her career in the second round as she knocked out 16th seed Caroline Garcia. The Pole was up against Anastasia Zakharova in the third round.

Frech was initially able to come back from a break down in the first set, but she wasn't able to repeat the feat when she trailed once again and lost the set. The Pole led by a break twice in the second set and even served for it at 5-3, but failed to close it out.

Frech had multiple set points, but eventually broke Zakharova's serve once again in the final game of the set to take it. There were five breaks of serve across the first seven game of the decider. The Pole was down 4-3, but nabbed the next three games to wrap up a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 comeback win.

Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech odds

Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech prediction

Magdalena Frech at the 2024 Australian Open.

Gauff was hardly challenged by Parks in the previous round, and she didn't even need to play at her best given her opponent's frequent errors. The teenager has now extended her unbeaten start to the new season to eight matches.

Gauff has also lost just one set this year, which was against Elina Svitolina in the final of the ASB Classic. Frech finally scored her first win over a top 20 player on her 24th attempt when she knocked out Garcia in the second round. Her win over Zakharova has now put her in the fourth round of a Major for the first time.

However, Frech's journey is likely to conclude here, unless Gauff implodes completely, like plenty of other top players have so far. The American's athleticism remains as strong as ever, and she has beefed up her serve too. Given her form, she's likely to reach her first quarterfinal in Melbourne.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.