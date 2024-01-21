Australian Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk

Date: January 23, 2024

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$86,500,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony Liv | Canada - TSN & RDS

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk preview

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Australian Open.

World No. 4 Coco Gauff will play against Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open on Tuesday.

Gauff prevailed over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Caroline Dolehide and Alycia Parks to reach the fourth round, where she faced Magdalena Frech. The American wasted no time in getting down to business and claimed the first set in a decisive manner as she lost just one game in it.

Frech was marginally better in the second set, but Gauff proved to be too good for her. The teenager scored a 6-1, 6-2 victory to make the last eight in Melbourne for the first time in her career.

Kostyuk fought past Claire Liu, Elise Mertens and Elina Avenesyan in three sets to advance to the fourth round. She then took on Maria Timofeeva for a place in the last eight.

Kostyuk snagged a break at the start and the end of the first set to take it. She continued to steamroll her opponent in the second set as well and went on a five-game run to win the match 6-2, 6-1. She has now made it to the quarterfinals of a Major for the very first time.

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

Gauff leads Kostyuk 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2022 Adelaide International in three sets.

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Marta Kostyuk

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

Marta Kostyuk at the 2024 Australian Open.

While the women's draw continues to collapse, Gauff remains a steady presence amidst the chaos. She put in another solid performance to ease past Frech as she won 76% of her first serve points and hit 21 winners against 19 unforced errors.

Gauff's now on a nine-match winning streak and remains undefeated in 2024. She also won her 11th straight match at the Majors, dating back to her title-winning run at last year's US Open.

After being pushed to three sets in all of her previous matches this week, Kostyuk put in a commanding performance to oust Timofeeva. She'll need to maintain this level and even improve upon it in order to have a shot against Gauff.

The teenager hasn't even faced a single break point in her last two matches. Gauff's a lot more consistent than Kostyuk in the rallies and doesn't make as many errors either. The former has tinkered with her serve a little bit, thanks to a few tips from Andy Roddick.

Kostyuk's 3-15 record against top 10 opposition doesn't help her case either. While she has the potential, it'll take a huge effort from her if she manages to upset the in-form Gauff in the next round.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.